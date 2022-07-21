Whatnot’s valuation doubles to $3.7B as livestream shopping gains popularity in US

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Livestream shopping in the United States has a ways to go to catch up with China’s booming $600 billion industry, but Whatnot’s new $260 million Series D round shows that shoppers stateside are increasingly embracing this way of buying and selling items.

The new investment was co-led by DST Global and returning investor CapitalG, and more than doubles the live shopping platform’s valuation to $3.7 billion, up from the $1.5 billion valuation in September 2021, when Whatnot raised $150 million. Also participating in the round were BOND and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz and YC Continuity.

Whatnot intends to use the capital infusion to continue developing its in-app live and social commerce marketplace and roll out additional categories for collectors, including diecast cars, stamps and action figures.

Grant LaFontaine and Logan Head founded the company in 2019 as a place where avid collectors could share their interests along with buying and selling things like rare Pokémon cards and Funko Pops.

It took the initial approach of the popular “card break” concept, where users buy unopened boxes of Pokémon or sports cards and others tune in to watch them reveal the contents live. That has evolved into other collectibles, including sneakers, trading cards, sports memorabilia and rare toys.

Growing demand led Whatnot to not only raise three rounds of capital in 2021, but see year over year sales grow over 20 times in 2021, with a more than tripling of its monthly sales so far in 2022, according to the company.

“This last year has been one of fast-paced growth largely attributed to the powerful community our platform is fostering,” CEO Lafontaine said in a written statement. “It’s been incredible to see how our app cultivates connections between people with shared hobbies, keeping them tuned in to our entertaining live streams even if they aren’t buying and providing a hub for anyone to browse and discover new interests. Building on this momentum, we have our sights set on expanding into more categories and creating new experiences for people with all types of passions and hobbies.”

Livestream shopping is just an $11 billion business in the United States so far, but is poised to reach $35 billion in sales by 2024. Fast growth with companies like Whatnot have venture capital investors seeking out other players, and in the past year have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into companies like Popshop Live, Upmesh, buywith, Firework and Drip.

Meanwhile, to meet some of that growth and offer new features, Whatnot acquired Pastel Labs, a company that builds products, for example, to capture user video testimonials.

The company also recently made additional hires across sales, marketing and engineering to continue improving the buying and selling experiences, including Xinan Wu, previously at Citadel Securities, as head of infrastructure and Agnieszka Podsiadło, formerly with Lyft, as head of core product engineering.

Livestream e-commerce: Why companies and brands need to tune in

Recommended Stories

  • Are universities doing enough to foster robotics startups?

    To a one, the answer was invariably, “no.” It was a massive blindspot for some of the world’s leading research institutes, both in commercializing their own work and giving their best and brightest a clearer path into the world of early-stage startups. Academic researchers should, ultimately, be focused on the greater good of advancing science and technology.

  • Ex-Coinbase Manager Charged in First Crypto Insider-Trading Case

    A former Coinbase employee and two other men were arrested and charged in what authorities said was the first insider-trading case tied to cryptocurrency. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI allege that the men used confidential information from Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, about which crypto assets were intended to be listed on its exchange. Ishan Wahl, a former product manager at Coinbase, his brother Nikhil Wahl, and his friend, Sameer Ramani, were charged in the case.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a historically high yield, this consumer products giant looks enticing even though it has some problems to fix.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market

    Accelerating inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to come have led the estimated probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to skyrocket recently. Here are a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are on my radar in the current bear market that other income investors should consider buying for themselves. Data centers are a focal point in the modern economy that store and compute data.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. Dividend investing is all the rage with investors these days as they seek profitable options due to fears of a […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has piled nearly $10 billion into Occidental Petroleum this year - and built 75% of its stake in only 11 days

    Buffett's conglomerate has purchased nearly 20% of the oil-and-gas company over the course of 29 trading days this year.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.