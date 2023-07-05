What's ahead for Salisbury Police Department after retirement of Chief Barbarba Duncan?

As Barbara Duncan's 13-year tenure as Salisbury Police Chief came to end last Friday upon her retirement, the nationwide search for her permanent replacement continues.

Duncan, who was the driving force behind a number of initiatives for the department, started in the post in 2010 and oversaw an expansion in workforce during a tumultuous time in the city in terms of crime.

Duncan's legacy of policing city of Salisbury

Under her leadership, the city's police force has grown to 135 members — 103 sworn officers, 17 civilian staff members, 13 public safety communications positions and two Animal Control positions.

"Thank you to the city for allowing me the honor of working alongside some of the best law enforcement professionals I know. I've enjoyed being here and raised my family here. I thank you all very much and I wish you all well," Duncan said upon receiving a citation for her years of service in June from the Salisbury City Council and having June12, 2023, named as Barbara Duncan Day in the city.

Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan and a protester wrap their arms around each other. Protesters gathered in downtown Salisbury on Thursday, June 4, 2020, demanding action following the death of George Floyd who was killed in police custody in Minnesota.

After being hired during a period of the highest crime rates in Salisbury’s history, the crime rate has dropped with extensive analysis and a data-driven approach to crime reduction instituted by Duncan. The city has seen a significant decrease in both violent crime and Part I crime — 40 percent and 60 percent, respectively — since 2010.

Part I crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

What's next for the department?

Currently, Col. Dave Meienschein is serving as the interim chief as the nationwide search continues. He mosa recently served as assistant chief under Duncan. He is a 35-year veteran of the Salisbury Police Department.

Meienschein will oversee an evolving mission for the department that increasingly involves additional collaboration between sworn and civilian staff.

According to the department, critical community connections between neighboring law enforcement offices, internal data analysis, and the introduction of new programs and policies contributed heavily to the drop in crime.

There is currently no publicly named candidates for a permanent successor to Duncan.

