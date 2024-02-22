What's the average annual salary in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is below the national average when it comes to salaries.

Our friends at USA Today compiled the average U.S. salaries around the country by state, race, age and more. While Wisconsin isn't the lowest on the list, it certainly isn't near the top.

How much do Wisconsinites make on average? Here's what you need to know.

What is the average annual salary in Wisconsin?

According to USA Today, the average annual salary in Wisconsin is $58,552.

How does that compare to surrounding states?

Wisconsin ranks fairly low compared to its neighbors. Here's the average pay for other Midwest states:

Minnesota : $68,380

Michigan : $63,440

Illinois : $70,564

Iowa: $56,264

What are the lowest and highest earning states in the U.S.?

The lowest-earning state is Mississippi, which had an average annual income of $48,048 in 2023.

The highest-earning state is Massachusetts, which has an average annual income of $86,840 in 2023.

What is the average annual salary in the U.S.?

The national average salary in the U.S. in Q4 of 2023 was $59,384. This is up 5.4% from the same time period in 2022, when the average American was making $56,316 per year.

More: Are you in the middle class in Wisconsin? Here's how much money you'd have to make

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What is the average annual salary in Wisconsin in 2024?