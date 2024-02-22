What's the average salary in Arizona? Here's what we know.

Salaries have been increasing gradually on a national level over the past few years, and Arizona is no exception. Studies from the U.S. Census Bureau show the yearly median household income in the state has increased from approximately $69,056 in 2021 to $74,568 in 2022.

On a national level, the yearly median income per household remained just above Arizona in 2021, at $69,717, and in 2022, at $74,755, according to the report. Comparatively, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics observed that the annual salary during Q4 of 2023, October through December, was around $59,384.

Median income depending on household type varied. In 2022, the census observed that families saw an average of $88,679, married couples saw about $103,182 and nonfamily households saw approximately $47,840.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries in metro Phoenix increased by 4.4% from Dec. 2022-23. Nationally, the increase was just shy of Phoenix, at 4.3% during the same timeframe.

Studies from the U.S. Census Bureau show the yearly median household income in the state has increased to around $75,000 in 2022.

How does Arizona compare to other states and regions?

In comparison to other western markets, metro Phoenix ranked second, just below the Los Angeles and Long Beach region, which saw a 5% increase in wages and salaries in the same timeframe, statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed. The region that includes San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland saw only a 2.8% increase while the Seattle and Tacoma region observed a 4.3% increase in wages and salaries.

The state that earned the overall lowest average household income in Q4 was Mississippi at $48,048, while Massachusetts earned the highest at $86,840, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How do different counties in Arizona compare to one another?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found the county in Arizona with the highest average weekly wage earned in Q2 of 2023, April through June, was Greenlee at $1,506. Greenlee is the state’s smallest county with a population of only 9,563 in 2020, as observed by the census.

The county with the lowest weekly wage during the same period was Mohave County at $955. The average weekly wage in the U.S. was $1,332 in comparison.

U.S. Census Bureau: Median household Arizona incomes by county in 2022

Apache: $37,663

Cochise: $55,031

Coconino: $62,622

Gila: $55,242

Graham: $64,089

Greenlee: $73,756

La Paz: $46,634

Maricopa: $83,747

Mohave: $54,786

Navajo: $49,487

Pima: $64,014

Pinal: $76,377

Santa Cruz: $51,885

Yavapai: $63,936

Yuma: $53,994

USA Today reporters Mehdi Punjwani and Sierra Campbell contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What's the average salary in Arizona? Here's what we know.