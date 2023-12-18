What's so bad about going native on lawns? Wauwatosa needs to get with times. | Letters

The culture around lawn care must change in Wauwatosa. I believe the city should acknowledge and celebrate individuals like Ed Sternberg as leaders of sustainable change, using this opportunity to educate citizens on the importance of native plantings and how to incorporate them into their yards (“Tosa officials won’t discuss resident’s natural garden without proper application,” Nov. 7).

Sternberg’s lawn highlights a significant oversight in the city’s right of way and exposes the outdated municipal codes. This is a major missed opportunity for Wauwatosa to embrace native plantings in order to enhance stormwater quality, prevent erosion and support the populations of crucial pollinator species.

I find it inspiring to witness citizens taking the initiative where the city may fall short. They should be met with encouragement and assistance rather than roadblocks. City codes should focus on prohibiting harmful practices such as overwatering lawns, allowing bare soils and uprooting native plants.

Disagreements regarding the aesthetics and size of natural gardens should not hinder our progress toward a more sustainable future. Instead, we should appreciate and support residents who actively contribute to this positive change. I believe it is essential for citizens to persist in cultivating native gardens on their properties and in rights of way, showcasing the necessity for municipal codes regarding lawn care to evolve for the sake of a sustainable future.

Katelin Hermanson, Wauwatosa

