What's on your ballot? A complete guide to California propositions for the 2022 election
California has a number of propositions on the ballot this election season. As voting day approaches for the 2022 midterms, residents of the Golden State will have the opportunity to amend their state's legislative code on a variety of issues from sports betting to health care regulation to abortion rights.
Here's what you need to know about California's propositions, with a complete breakdown of the five legislative proposals and who their key opponents and supporters are.
What is Proposition 1? Reproductive freedom
California's Proposition 1 refers to the Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
It is a proposed amendment which would "prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."
It is essentially a reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the repealing of federally guaranteed abortion rights. A "yes" vote codifies the right to reproductive freedom, while a "no" vote leaves the California Constitution as is.
The not-for-profit newsroom Cal Matters reports:
Supporters include:
Gov. Gavin Newsom
US Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla
League of Women Voters of California
California Medical Association
California Democratic Party
Health Care for All-California
Opponents include:
California Republican Party
California Catholic Conference
International Faith-Based Coalition
California Alliance of Pregnancy Care
What is Proposition 26? Sports betting, casino games
California's Prop 26, is an Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute, which would allow for in-person roulette, dice games and sports wagering on tribal lands.
Tribal casinos and the state's horse tracks would be able to offer in-person sports betting, with age limits for gambling negotiated individually by tribes and set at 21 for horse tracks.
Betting at the tracks would be taxable, whereas betting on tribal lands, considered sovereign nations, is not subject to the California tax code. However, the tribes would be required to pay back the state for the cost of regulating the sports betting.
According to Cal Matters,
Supporters include:
California Young Democrats
California District Attorneys Association
27 tribes and tribal organizations
Dolores Huerta (prominent labor leader)
NAACP, California-Hawaii state conference
Opponents include:
California Republican Party
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees California
Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals chapters and local humane societies
California Black Chamber of Commerce
California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
What is Proposition 27? Online gambling
California's Prop 27 is another Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute having to do with gambling. This proposed ballot measure would allow for online and mobile sports betting statewide outside of tribal lands.
Sports betting is outlawed in the state of California. This measure would allow for licensed gaming companies and tribes to offer online sports betting outside of tribal land, with an age limit of 21 and older.
Approval of this proposition would also designate a new division in the state's Department of Justice to regulate the online gaming sphere created by the legislation. A good deal of the revenue generated from the proposition, aside from the portion dedicated to regulation, would go to homelessness and gambling-addiction programs.
Supporters include:
FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM along with four additional gaming companies (they are funding the measure.)
Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe, Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians, and Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians
Mayors of Fresno, Sacramento, Oakland and Long Beach
Major League Baseball
Opponents include:
50 Native American tribes and tribal organizations
California Democratic Party
California Republican Party
Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco
California Coalition for Rural Housing
California Teachers Association
Communication Workers of America
United Food and Commercial Workers
Labor leader Dolores Huerta
What is Proposition 28? Funding for arts and music in schools
California's Prop 28 is an Initiative Statue would provide funding for arts and music programming in public schools.
The proposed legislation would mandate that 1% of Proposition 98's funding (the money out of the state budget allocated to public schools and community colleges) go to arts and music education.
Schools with disproportionate shares of low-income students would receive more of the funding and estimates place the total budget chunk at $1 billion annually.
Supporters include:
California Democratic Party
SEIU California
A number of local music and arts organizations
Opponents include:
There are no official opponents to this measure.
What is Proposition 29? Regulations at dialysis clinics
California's Prop 29 is an initiative statute that would require an on-site licensed medical professional to be present at kidney dialysis clinics and provides for other regulations.
The medical professional can be a nurse practitioner, doctor or physician's assistant with six months' experience in a related field. The clinic is also required to report infection data as well as list doctors who have a 5% stake in the clinic.
Clinics are also prohibited from refusing patients based on their insurance type and must receive allowance from the state to close or limit services.
Cal Matters reports that,
Supporters include
California Labor Federation
California Democratic Party
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West
Opponents include
Dialysis companies: DaVita, Inc. & Fresenius Medical Care
American Academy of Nephrology PAs
American Nurses Association
California Medical Association
California Chamber of Commerce
California Republican Party
What is Proposition 30? Environmental funding through increased income tax
California's Prop 30 is another initiative statute that would allocate funding for programs meant to produce air pollution and prevent wildfires and do so by taxing personal income over $2 million.
The proposed tax is 1.75% with the raised revenue going to a number of climate programs, the chief among being rebates for individuals who buy zero-emission cars and money for more charging stations.
Fifty percent of the money raised will go to middle to low-income areas, which suffer disproportionately from poor air quality. Some revenue will also be allocated for the hiring and training of new firefighters, who are expected to take on an ever-lengthening wildfire season in the state.
Of note, Lyft has spent a considerable amount of money pushing for the ballot measure to be passed. It is in favor in part because by 2030 new California legislation will require ride-share companies like Lyft and Uber to largely rely on electric vehicles.
Supporters include
Cal Fire Local 2881
The California State Association of Electrical Workers
Unite HERE
California Democratic Party
Lyft
State Building and Construction Trades Council
California Environmental Voters
Opponents include
Gov. Gavin Newsom
California Republican Party
California Teachers Association
California Chamber of Commerce
California Small Business Association
What is Proposition 31? Referendum on flavored tobacco law
California's Prop 31 is a referendum on a 2020 law, which prohibited the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products.
Voting on the proposition essentially decides whether to uphold the current law or strike it down. Voting "Yes" would continue the prohibition of sales on certain tobacco flavored products while a "No" vote would repeal it and allow for selling to regain (TK).
Cal Matter Reports that,
Supporters include
American Lung Association
American Heart Association
SEIU California
Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids
California State PTA
California Democratic Party
Opponents Include
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco
American Snuff Co.
The president of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
California Republican Party
The president of the California Taxpayer Protection Committee
The president of the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California propositions: Ballot measures in 2022 explained