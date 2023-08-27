What's to become of animals at the Delbridge Museum; more pipeline frustrations: Your letters

Your letters to the editor for Aug. 27, 2023:

What will happen to the Delbridge Museum animals?

On Sept. 5, the Sioux Falls City Council will decide the fate of the Brockhouse collection of animals at the Delbridge Museum. All interested parties should attend. Pertinent questions concerning how the collection has been cared for must be answered.

−Shirley Harrington-Moore, Sioux Falls

Law school dean backs flawed system

In response to Dean Neil Fulton’s recently published viewpoint in support of South Dakota’s Bar exam, a few observations are in order.

First, no one has suggested that the “determination of competency” be eliminated. All factions agree that a “determination of competency” should be made by the licensing authority.

Second, South Dakota’s current determination of competency includes an eight hour testing period of 200 multiple choice questions in a time-constricted setting -- a method which has been proven flawed because it systematically discriminates against slow readers, test takers who suffer disabilities and test takers who come from culturally diverse backgrounds.

Third, Fulton’s viewpoint argues that the elimination of the current method will result in adverse portability consequences. Nonsense. Portability can be maintained through the maintenance of the current method, supplemented by a parallel pathway to licensure. For example, in Wisconsin the law graduates may obtain licensure through the NCBE testing and thereby retain portability, BUT applicants may also obtain licensure through a curriculum-based option which insures competency. Wisconsin permits both.

Fourth, although Fulton brags about portability, the fact remains that South Dakota is one of the least portable jurisdictions in the United States. South Dakota refuses to join the Uniform Bar Exam network which permits portability to other UBE jurisdictions. Currently 41 jurisdictions have adopted the UBE. But, not South Dakota.

The greatest irony of Fulton’s viewpoint is that he argues in favor of a system that has already been recognized nationally as flawed. Even the NCBE, recognizing the flaws in persisting in the utilization of 200 multiple choice questions administered in timed setting, is charting a course for alternatives.

− Jeff Holt, 2017 graduate of USD School of Law and is an attorney licensed in North Dakota

More: Not your father's GOP; SD should not be a 'Free to help yourself' state: Your letters

Deny CO2 pipelines in SD now

I own property in Iowa and South Dakota. I object to all C02 Pipelines.Why are we wasting precious time on documented, ineffective, experimental, destructive, hazardous, costly, C02 pipelines when we should be working on effectively eliminating the threat of C02 on C02 producing sites? The cost would be astronomically less and the hazardous risks, threats to water and natural resources, tile, railroads and roads…..permanent destruction would be eliminated.Too many people with power to stop these are silent. We are promised justice against greed and evil. Hopefully, people will speak up before South Dakota and the Heartland are permanently destroyed. The appointed and elected officials need to honor the true intention of eminent domain, recognize the property rights of landowners/farmers, understand the obvious risks, waste of tax-payer money, and wisely use common sense. Deny these pipelines now.

− Rose Mather, Yankton

What's more important, Gov. Noem? The border or SD kids

Gov. Noem feels the need to send National Guard troops to the southern border to protect our kids from the dangerous drugs that are coming in with the beleaguered immigrants. How much better to have supported a wage increase for teachers who, every day, work to improve the lives of children within their classrooms. Also, she could have totally eliminated the tax South Dakota imposes on food purchases. These two moves would have done more to protect and improve the lives of children than what she has decided to be more important.

− Jacki Austin, Rock Rapids, IA

It's time to pass the Kids Online Safety Act

For too long, Big Tech has been running a national experiment on our kids – and the results are awful. The mental health crisis among teens and even pre-adolescents has skyrocketed. And we now know from research that the algorithms used by social media companies are feeding harmful content that’s making the crisis worse – with content including pro-anorexia videos, school shooting simulations, and promoting illegal substances to kids.Even worse: these companies know what they’re doing, and they’re profiting off it. The parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, derives $230 million per year from content that promotes eating disorders, according to a 2022 report from the organization Fairplay, which focuses on kids’ safety. This content is viewed by children as young as 9 or 10 years old.That’s why it’s time to pass the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). This legislation has bipartisan support among lawmakers and the general public. It was previously voted out of committee unanimously but has not become law yet. Call Senator John Thune at (202) 224-2321 and Mike Rounds at (202) 224- 5842 and urge them to cosponsor KOSA.− Faith Carlson, Sioux Falls

More: Delbridge Museum of Natural History closes doors after 40 years

How to submit a letter to the editor:

Letters need to be roughly 300 to 500 words, and will need to include first and last name, address, city and title. Addresses won’t be publicized, of course, but it’s a way for us to make sure those who submit a letter are who they say they are.

Letters will run on Sundays in print and online as we receive them. There may be moments, however, when we don't have any as we work to solicit interest and actively rebuild this part of our coverage for readers.

You can submit those to News Director Shelly Conlon by emailing sconlon@argusleader.com or submit them through our online form here, which also is sent directly to the news director.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: What's to become of animals at the Delbridge Museum; more pipeline frustrations: Your letters