What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

·7 min read
Flag of Taiwan
Flag of Taiwan

Whether it's a bluff or a genuine threat of invasion, the increase in Chinese military activity in Taiwan over the last few months has caused global concern.

At the heart of the divide is that the Chinese government sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will, eventually, be part of the country again.

Many Taiwanese people disagree. They feel they in effect have a separate nation - whether or not independence is ever officially declared.

What is the history of this tension?

Going back to the beginning - the first known settlers in Taiwan were Austronesian tribal people, who are thought to have come from modern day southern China.

The island first appears in Chinese records in AD239, when China sent an expeditionary force to explore the area - a fact Beijing uses to back its territorial claim.

After a relatively brief spell as a Dutch colony (1624-1661), Taiwan was administered by China's Qing dynasty from 1683 to 1895.

Map of Taiwan
Map of Taiwan

From the 17th Century, significant numbers of migrants started arriving from China, often fleeing turmoil or hardship. Most were Hoklo Chinese from Fujian (Fukien) province or Hakka Chinese, largely from Guangdong. The descendants of these two migrations are now by far the largest demographic groups on the island.

In 1895, Japan won the First Sino-Japanese War, and the Qing government had to cede Taiwan to Japan. After World War Two, Japan surrendered and relinquished control of territory it had taken from China. The Republic of China - one of the victors in the war - began ruling Taiwan with the consent of its allies, the US and UK.

But in the next few years a civil war broke out in China, and the then-leader Chiang Kai-shek's troops were beaten back by Mao Zedong's Communist armies.

Chiang and the remnants of his Kuomintang (KMT) government fled to Taiwan in 1949. This group, referred to as Mainland Chinese and then making up 1.5m people, dominated Taiwan's politics for many years - even though they only account for 14% of the population.

Having inherited an effective dictatorship, facing resistance from local people resentful of authoritarian rule and under pressure from a growing democracy movement, Chiang's son, Chiang Ching-kuo, began allowing a process of democratisation. This eventually led to the election of the island's first non-KMT president, Chen Shui-bian, in 2000.

What about recent hostility?

Relations between China and Taiwan started improving in the 1980s. China put forward a formula, known as "one country, two systems", under which Taiwan would be given significant autonomy if it accepted Chinese reunification.

This system was established in Hong Kong to be used as something of a showcase to entice Taiwanese people back to the mainland.

Taiwan rejected the offer, but it did relax rules on visits to and investment in China. In 1991, it also proclaimed the war with the People's Republic of China on the mainland to be over.

There were also limited talks between the two sides' unofficial representatives, though Beijing's insistence that Taiwan's Republic of China (ROC) government is illegitimate meant government-to-government meetings couldn't happen.

The President of Taiwan, Chen Shu-bian (L) speaks during an interview with the international press in Panama City, 02 November 2003.
Chen Shui-bian was a backer of independence for Taiwan from China

And in 2000, when Taiwan elected Chen Shui-bian as president, Beijing was alarmed. Mr Chen had openly backed "independence".

A year after Mr Chen was re-elected in 2004, China passed a so-called anti-secession law, stating China's right to use "non-peaceful means" against Taiwan if it tried to "secede" from China.

Mr Chen was succeeded by Ma Ying-jeou, who, after taking office in 2008, sought to improve relations with China through economic agreements.

Eight years later, in 2016, Taiwan's current president Tsai Ing-wen was elected. She leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which leans towards eventual official independence from China.

Tsai Ing-wen
Under Ms Tsai, cross-Straits relations soured again

After Donald Trump won the 2016 US election, Ms Tsai spoke to him on the phone - a break with US policy set in 1979, when formal relations were cut. Despite the lack of formal relations, the US has an agreement to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons and has stressed any attack by China would cause "grave concern".

Throughout 2018, China stepped up pressure on international companies, forcing them to list Taiwan as a part of China on their websites and threatening to block them for doing business in China if they failed to comply.

Ms Tsai won a second term in 2020. By that time Hong Kong had seen months of unrest, with protesters demonstrating against the mainland's increasing influence - a development many in Taiwan were watching closely.

Later that year, China's implementation of a national security law in Hong Kong was widely seen as yet another sign that Beijing was becoming more assertive in the region.

At the same time, the US has been intensifying its outreach to Taiwan and reassuring Taipei of its continued support. Last September, Washington sent the highest-level state department official in decades to visit the island.

Beijing strongly criticised the meeting, warning the US "not to send any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' elements to avoid severe damage to China-US relations". During the controversial visit, China conducted a live-fire military exercise in the waterway that separates the island from the mainland.

This year, President Joe Biden's administration has said its commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid".

In the first few days of Mr Biden's presidency, Taiwan reported a "large incursion" by Chinese warplanes over two days. Then on 12 April, the Taiwanese government said China flew the largest number of military jets into its air defence zone for a year.

In response, US Admiral John Aquilino, head of the Pentagon's Indo-Pacific command, warned that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan "is much closer to us than most think".

So who recognises Taiwan?

There is disagreement and confusion about what Taiwan is.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has vowed to retake, by force if necessary. But Taiwan's leaders say it is clearly much more than a province, arguing that it is a sovereign state.

It has its own constitution, democratically-elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces.

Chiang Kai-shek's Republic of China (ROC) government, which fled the mainland to Taiwan in 1949, at first claimed to represent the whole of China, which it intended to re-occupy. It held China's seat on the United Nations Security Council and was recognised by many Western nations as the only Chinese government.

But in 1971, the UN switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing and the ROC government was forced out. Since then the number of countries that recognise the ROC government diplomatically has fallen drastically to about 15.

Given the huge divide between these two positions, most other countries seem happy to accept the current ambiguity, whereby Taiwan has virtually all of the characteristics of an independent state, even if its legal status remains unclear.

How much of an issue is independence in Taiwan?

While political progress has been slow, links between the two peoples and economies have grown sharply. Taiwanese companies have invested about $60bn (£40bn) in China, and up to one million Taiwanese people now live there, many running Taiwanese factories.

Some Taiwanese people worry their economy is now dependent on China. Others believe that closer business ties make Chinese military action less likely, because of the cost to China's own economy.

A controversial trade agreement sparked the "Sunflower Movement" in 2014, where students and activists occupied Taiwan's parliament protesting against what they called China's growing influence over Taiwan.

Pro-independence activists hold signs at a demonstration in Taipei on 20 October 2018
Some Taiwanese vocally support formal independence but most favour the middle ground

Officially, the ruling DPP still favours eventual formal independence for Taiwan, while the KMT favours eventual re-unification. Opinion polls show only a small minority of Taiwanese people support pursuing one or the other at the moment, with most preferring to stick with the current middle ground.

Yet more and more people say they feel Taiwanese rather than Chinese. Support for the DPP increased at the January 2016 election - partly because of dissatisfaction with the KMT's handling of economic issues, and partly because of worries that President Ma's administration was making Taiwan too dependent on Beijing.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-US officials visit Taiwan amid China tensions

    Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, was accompanied by two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush. The delegation will meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday and exchange views with other government departments during their three-day visit, the Foreign Ministry said. The U.S. has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan including frequent military flights.

  • US Republican Senator Josh Hawley Proposes Big Tech Ban On M&A: Report

    U.S. Republican Senator and harsh Big Tech critic Josh Hawley presented a bill that would prohibit every merger and acquisition by any company with a market value exceeding $100 billion, Reuters reports. The bill encompassed Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). Hawley blamed the influential social media companies for chocking conservative opinion leading to the political misuse of power. He also criticized the pharmaceutical sector over its market dominance. Hawley pointed to the Saturday virtual meetings conducted by over 100 corporations to oppose the country’s restrictive voting laws. Hawley’s bill will permit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to tag companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as “digital dominant firms” and forbid them from acquiring potential social media competitors. Companies with such labels will be prohibited from the prioritization of their search results without transparency. The bill aims to prohibit any deal-seeking product favoritism from the Big Techs, acting as an add-on to the Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Feb. antitrust bill. Hawley endorsed Klobuchar’s proposal and was willing to work with anyone towards his bill, which he considered “significantly tougher.” Representative David Cicilline intended to introduce a series of antitrust bills in the House of Representatives. Hawley endorsed tech critic Lina Khan and was yet to decide on her nomination to the FTC. Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.33% at $130.81, while MSFT shares traded higher by 0.25% at $256.55 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel Offers Support For Automakers During President Biden's Chip Crisis Meeting: ReportNvidia Forges Multiple Arm Computing Partnerships© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taiwan launches shipbuilding program amid China threats

    Taiwan launched an amphibious transport ship Tuesday that's the first from its new naval shipbuilding program begun as China escalates its threats to use military force to annex the island it claims is its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launching ceremony at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the first in the series of ships intended as a defense against any Chinese invasion. The ship is “designed and built in accordance with the needs of national defense combat training,” Tsai said.

  • Egypt Seizes Suez Ship ‘Ever Given’ Pending $900 Million Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt seized the giant container vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month as part of an effort to get more than $900 million in compensation.A court in the city of Ismailia granted a seizure request regarding the Ever Given vessel at the behest of the Suez Canal Authority.Egypt’s move underscores the legal complications following the container vessel’s grounding on March 23, which closed the canal for six days and roiled shipping markets. Logjams are expected to continue in the coming weeks at major ports such as Singapore and Rotterdam because of disruptions to schedules, according to supply-chain data provider project44.The 25 Indian crew members remain on board the ship, which is in the Great Bitter Lake, about halfway along the canal.The SCA’s chief executive officer, Osama Rabie, told an Egyptian TV channel that negotiations with the ship’s owner -- Japan-based Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. -- and insurers were taking longer than expected.The ship’s insurer for third-party losses, the U.K. P&I Club, said in a statement that the owner received a claim for $916 million.“Despite the magnitude of the claim, which was largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with the SCA,” the statement on Tuesday said. “On 12 April, a carefully considered and generous offer was made to the SCA to settle their claim. We are disappointed by the SCA’s subsequent decision to arrest the vessel today.”The U.K. P&I Club also said it was “disappointed at comments by the SCA that the ship will be held in Egypt until compensation is paid, and that her crew will be unable to leave the vessel during this time.”The manager of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said it was “extremely disappointed” with the arrest of the ship.“BSM’s primary goal is a swift resolution to this matter that will allow the vessel and crew to depart the Suez Canal,” CEO Ian Beveridge said in a statement.The SCA has said compensation is needed to cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and salvage efforts, and the cost of equipment and labor. It has calculated that it missed out on about $15 million of transit fees each day.The U.K. P&I Club said the claim included a $300 million salvage bonus and another $300 million for loss of reputation.Fit to SailThe SCA didn’t include the salvager’s claim for its services, “which owners and their hull underwriters expect to receive separately,” the U.K. P&I Club said. “The grounding resulted in no pollution and no reported injuries.”Negotiations will continue, it said.Rabie, speaking to Egypt’s Mehwar TV channel late Tuesday, said the owners and insurers “didn’t say when or what they’ll pay” and hadn’t mentioned specific figures.He said seizing the Ever Given is a legal procedure and that the order would be lifted as soon as there’s payment.The American Bureau of Shipping has declared the Ever Given fit to sail after inspections, according to BSM. The plan is to move it to Port Said at the north end of the canal and then to Rotterdam, BSM said.A spokesman for Shoei Kisen Kaisha declined to comment on compensation while discussions with the SCA are underway.The charterer, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp., said in a statement Wednesday that it’s investigating the scope of the court order and studying the possibility of the vessel and cargo being treated separately.(Updates with ship charterer Evergreen’s comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Josh Hawley of Capitol Riot Fame Introduces Bill to Limit Big-Tech Monopolies

    United States Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a frequent critic of Big Tech who gained notoriety for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, got more headlines on Monday for introducing a bill aimed at...

  • Kacey Musgraves Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing Cozy Selfies with Dr. Gerald Onuhoa

    The new selfies come nine months after she and ex-husband Ruston Kelly announced they had split

  • U.S. senator wants to ban Big Tech from buying anything ever again

    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican who has been a staunch critic of Big Tech, said on Monday he has introduced a bill that would ban all mergers and acquisitions by any company with a market value greater $100 billion, a category that includes the five biggest U.S. tech companies. His new bill would effectively ban Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc from any deals and would attempt to stop their platforms from favoring their own products over those of rivals. Hawley's bill tackles some of the same problems as an antitrust bill introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in February, and contains some similar measures.

  • Texas oil pipelines face dry months as production languishes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said. Pipeline companies went on a construction spree throughout 2018 and 2019 to handle blistering growth in U.S. crude production to a record 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Major pipeline companies are exploring ways to ship other products in those lines and considering selling stakes in operations to raise cash.

  • Kacey Musgraves Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing Sweet Selfie With Dr. Gerald Onuoha

    It looks like Kacey Musgraves might have a new man in her life! On Monday, the Grammy-winning country singer sparked romance rumors when she shared a selfie with Nashville-based doctor Gerald Onuoha.

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

    We explain what vaccine passports are, how they work, where they've been implemented, and why some people object to them.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is planning to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups