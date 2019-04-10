What's behind Warren's plan to break up Facebook, Amazon and Google

Presidential elections are decided by many things: media exposure, financial backing, personal chemistry, timing and luck. Policy positions often are just a way of signaling where a candidate stands on the political spectrum. But 2020 is shaping up to be different, the most ideas-driven election in recent American history. On the Democratic side, a robust debate about inequality has given rise to ambitious proposals to redress the imbalance in Americans’ economic situation. Candidates are churning out positions on banking regulation, antitrust law and the future effects of artificial intelligence. The Green New Deal is spurring debate on the crucial issue of climate change, which could also play a role in a possible Republican challenge to Donald Trump.

Yahoo News will be examining these and other policy questions in “The Ideas Election” — a series of articles on how candidates are defining and addressing the most important issues facing the United States as it prepares to enter a new decade.

Internet behemoths Amazon, Google and Facebook have become frighteningly dominant, their growth uncontrolled, their practices too often secretive and dodgy. Between swallowing competitors, expanding far beyond their original missions and spying on consumers, these super-platforms are growing too complicated for the government to fully understand and effectively regulate — or so it appears.

“We have these giant tech companies that think they rule the earth,” 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters last month in Long Island City, the Queens, N.Y., neighborhood where Amazon, courted with municipal favors, earlier announced that it would open a second headquarters — plans it abandoned in the face of protests about the size of the tax break the city and state had offered to lure the company. Warren accuses Amazon and other tech giants of unfairly demanding special favors from governments, selling users’ consumer profiles for marketing purposes and exercising a stranglehold over capital funding for potential competitors.

Twenty-five years ago, back when dial-up modems hissed and sputtered to launch us onto “the Net,” few imagined that a handful of startups, with businesses largely not understood, would evolve into global monopolies as all-pervasive and powerful as the 19th-century industrial trusts.

The most impressive of these trailblazers is Amazon.com, the online bookseller turned general retailer that went live in 1995 and is now the country’s second-largest private employer. With a platform that accounts for nearly half of online sales in the U.S., it registered $232 billion in revenue in 2018. Its profitable Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates the cloud storage arena, including newly created “secret regions” for all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies. Now fulfilling the vision of founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, of becoming “the Everything Store,” Amazon has revolutionized society with novel technologies, from the e-reader Kindle to the talking home assistant Alexa, which keeps track of appointments, commands other household appliances and can even tell jokes. Like Amazon itself, which is running secret medical labs, Alexa is moving into health care, with the home assistant being programmed to monitor blood-sugar levels and oversee patient health records. Amazon puts robots to work in selected warehouses and promises that drones will soon deliver our goods; it’s even moving into outer space, with plans to launch satellites to increase internet coverage for billions of unconnected potential consumers. And, after a spate of mergers, it now owns Whole Foods, Zappos, PillPack, IMDb, Goodreads, AbeBooks and dozens of other companies, some having been allegedly forced into “shotgun marriages.”

Warren is alarmed at how the hydralike company keeps sprouting new appendages. She’s particularly concerned by how, in its role as a marketplace for third-party vendors, Amazon uses information collected from those sales to promote its own slashed-price product line, Amazon Basics, which it often gives top billing on its vendor pages.