What's being built in Ames in 2024? From CYTown to the Fitch Aquatic Center

The City of Ames is bustling with potential and new development.

From the 40-acre CYTown entertainment district to a major expansion of the Ames History Museum, the Ames Tribune has compiled a list of seven construction projects to watch in the next year.

Iowa State University is seeking approval from the Iowa Board of Regents to begin construction on a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called CYTown between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. This is a view of the stage at night, looking south.

CYTown

The $200 million CYTown development is currently ahead of schedule and more than $4 million under budget. Located between Jack Trice Stadium and the Iowa State Center, the plan calls for a multi-use entertainment area, which will feature McFarland Clinic, the first official anchor on the project. Plans also include retail and office space, luxury apartments with retail space on the first floor, and a restaurant/brew pub. Parking lot construction and infrastructure installation are underway and ahead of schedule, thanks to mild weather.

ISU is self-funding the CYTown project. The athletic department is paying for about two-thirds of the initial parking and infrastructure costs, and the university is providing the other third, largely through private donations. Building costs will be paid for by developers, including McFarland Clinic, which is targeting an opening date in the fall of 2025.

More: Iowa State's CYTown development ahead of schedule, $4 million under budget

Ames Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Clubs expansion

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County is gearing up for a $7 million expansion and modernization of its facility as the organization celebrates 60 years of serving local youth. The renovation will allow the club to admit more kids and offer expanded programming.

More: Ames Boys and Girls Clubs celebrates 60 years, plans $7 million expansion

The project will add 7,500 square feet to the Ames facility at 210 S. Fifth St. When completed, the 18,750 square foot building will have space to serve 165 children, with a special emphasis on additional teen space.

More than $4.6 million of the $7 million has been raised so far, according to the organization’s website.

The city of Ames will start construction work on the Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center in the spring of 2024. The rendering depicts the building from the southwest.

Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center

Construction for the $32 million aquatic center will start in 2024. Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center will include a water slide, three pool areas and a lazy river.

The almost 39,000-square-foot building will be located on Lincoln Way, west of Grand Avenue, across from the Iowa Department of Transportation headquarters. The facility will be built on the old St. Cecilia Church and School site.

The cost estimate matches the amount the city has set aside for construction, though the exact cost won't be known until construction bids come in on Jan. 11.

Ames History Museum expansion

The Ames History Museum and the old Ames Pantorium building next door will merge as part of an expansion project. The $4.2 million project will restore the historic Pantorium, renovate the building on the corner of 5th Street and Douglas Avenue, and add an extension to the east.

More: Ames Tribune's People to Watch in 2024: Vance leads Ames History Museum into the future

The Pantorium building went up for sale in 2021, providing an opportunity to merge a historic building with a successful museum. About $3.7 million has been collected from the past two years of fundraising.

Construction started in September. Work is expected to be completed in May with a grand opening in the summer.

Schainker Plaza

The Steven L. Schainker Plaza, located across the street from Ames City Hall, is expected to be completed in the spring. The community gathering space will boast interactive water features, landscaped green space, public art, restrooms and winter ice skating.

The $4 million project is located on what used to be a city-owned parking lot.

City Manager Steve Schainker is the project's namesake, which Ames Mayor John Haila suggested and was approved by the city council. Schainker has worked with the city for 44 years — 41 as city manager.

More: Ames Mayor John Haila proposes naming new Downtown Plaza after long-serving city manager

Heartland Senior Services

Heartland Senior Services will have a new $6 million facility in 2024, which will help the organization interconnect senior resources in Story County. Heartland’s former 70-year-old building was torn down in early 2022. The new facility is being built at the same location at 205 S. Walnut Ave., behind Hobby Lobby and Taco Johns.

Heartland plans to connect physical activities, social networks and health and nutrition programs in partnership with the city of Ames and Mary Greeley Medical Center. Heartland is referring to the new phase of senior care as "Sixty-Forward," programs for residents age 60 and beyond.

Heartland will connect seniors to Ames Parks & Recreation programs like golf leagues, athletic activities, volleyball and pickleball as well as public transport. At Mary Greeley, seniors take nutrition courses, join wellness support groups and receive physical therapy.

Heartland will continue to be licensed to host 25 people in their adult day center and has available room for expansion if the need grows.

The Bridge Home Executive Director Jodi Stumbo (center), Mayor of Ames John Haila, and other dignitaries participate the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Bridge Home building on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

The Bridge Home

The Bridge Home held a groundbreaking ceremony in September for its $5.5 million building called Project Hope and a Home. It will feature 18 apartments, with floorplans ranging from one bedroom to three.

Located at 207 S. Sherman Ave., the purpose of the residences is to provide homes for people who are currently displaced. Tenants will pay 30% of their income for rent. The project is not officially designated as low-income housing because tenants must be unhoused to qualify.

The facility is intended for “family supportive housing,” meaning that at least one person in the family has physical or mental disabilities. However, that person does not have to receive government disability benefits to qualify.

The Bridge Home has received more than $5 million in grants to help fund the project.

More: The Bridge Home breaks ground on $5.5 million apartments to help displaced Ames residents

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Boys and Girls Club expansion and CYTown among 2024 projects to watch