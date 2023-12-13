What's that being built off I-75 near Hopple and more, today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Good morning. Sydney Franklin here with an answer to the much-asked question: What is that going up over there?
If you’re anything like me (obsessed with buildings), a large, crescent-shaped construction site on the northbound side of I-75 may have caught your attention before the Hopple Street exit.
Ever wondered what it is? You may be surprised to find out in our latest mini version of Going Up, The Enquirer’s construction column.
What else you need to know Wednesday, Dec. 13
☀️ Weather: High of 46. Mostly cloudy.
📷 Don't Miss: Our favorite photos of 2023 from Cincinnati Enquirer photographers
🎙️ That's So Cincinnati Podcast: Landsman talks first year in Congress; co-workers Santos, Greene, Boebert & Wenstrup
🎄 Things to Do: Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.
✉️ Join us! You're invited to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown event on Dec. 14.
Today's Top Stories
• County considers $39 million in upgrades to Paycor Stadium. Lease talks to begin soon
• How Zac Taylor has evolved to keep Bengals in playoff race despite losing Joe Burrow
• Cincinnati Music Festival announces star-studded lineup for 2024. See who's performing
• 'We couldn't be more excited': Catch-a-Fire Pizza to open inside West Side Brewing in 2024
• It's the last week in 2023 to send your letters to Santa
