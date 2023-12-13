What's that being built off I-75 near Hopple and more, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Aerial photograph of The Vanguard apartments under construction in Clifton Heights.

Good morning. Sydney Franklin here with an answer to the much-asked question: What is that going up over there?

If you’re anything like me (obsessed with buildings), a large, crescent-shaped construction site on the northbound side of I-75 may have caught your attention before the Hopple Street exit.

Ever wondered what it is? You may be surprised to find out in our latest mini version of Going Up, The Enquirer’s construction column.

Click or tap here to learn about the project.

What else you need to know Wednesday, Dec. 13

☀️ Weather: High of 46. Mostly cloudy.

📷 Don't Miss: Our favorite photos of 2023 from Cincinnati Enquirer photographers

🎙️ That's So Cincinnati Podcast: Landsman talks first year in Congress; co-workers Santos, Greene, Boebert & Wenstrup

🎄 Things to Do: Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

✉️ Join us! You're invited to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown event on Dec. 14.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

An expanded plaza outside of Paycor Stadium would be part of $39 million worth of improvements in 2024

• County considers $39 million in upgrades to Paycor Stadium. Lease talks to begin soon

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches his team during the Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, December. 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

• How Zac Taylor has evolved to keep Bengals in playoff race despite losing Joe Burrow

Michael Bivins, from left, Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill of New Edition appear in the press room at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2021.

• Cincinnati Music Festival announces star-studded lineup for 2024. See who's performing

Pizza in the wood-fired ovens of Catch-a-Fire Pizza in Oakley

• 'We couldn't be more excited': Catch-a-Fire Pizza to open inside West Side Brewing in 2024

The official 2023 Santa Claus Post Office postmark was drawn by Allison Hoffman of Mariah Hill, Indiana.

• It's the last week in 2023 to send your letters to Santa

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's that being built off I-75 near Hopple and more | Daily Briefing