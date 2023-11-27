What's being built at Profile Parkway and Curry Pike in Monroe County?

The site of a former Westinghouse Electric manufacturing plant on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The site will house the Bloomington branch of MacAllister Machinery, a construction equipment rental and maintenance company with locations in Indiana and Michigan.

Construction machines were lined up along a fence row Tuesday on Bloomington's Profile Parkway at the intersection of Curry Pike, the site of a former Westinghouse Electric manufacturing plant. Construction crews have been preparing the site for commercial redevelopment.

Here’s what we know.

What’s being built in Bloomington at Profile Parkway and Curry Pike?

Plans call for an office, garage, prep building and covered storage, measuring in total just under 50,000 square feet. Much of the rest of the 16.4-acre site will provide outdoor storage of construction equipment. The site also will provide 40 parking spots for employees and customers.

The planned location of the new MacAllister Rentals location.

Who is behind the project?

The project is called MacAllister at Pinnacle. The site will house the Bloomington branch of MacAllister Machinery, a construction equipment rental and maintenance company with locations in Indiana and Michigan.

MacAllister already has a MacAllister Rentals location in Bloomington, at 2305 W. Industrial Park Drive, about a half mile northeast of the new location.

Branch Manager Reid Jackson said MacAllister has outgrown its current Bloomington location and plans to move to the new site. He referred questions about the cost and timeline to the Indianapolis office, which did not respond to phone and email messages.

When will the project be completed?

MacAllister could not be reached to say when the project would be completed, but the Monroe County Building Department on Nov. 20 issued a building permit to contractor Shiel Sexton. The permit will expire in a year.

What’s the site’s connection to Westinghouse?

Monroe County Planning Director Jackie Nester Jelen said the department has been very careful in its review of the site because it previously was used by ABB Group, which had acquired the transmission and distribution business of Westinghouse Electric.

According to H-T archives, Westinghouse used polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, as a liquid insulation in electrical equipment manufactured on the site from 1958 to 1976. In 1979, the EPA banned use of PCBs in the U.S. "except in existing enclosed equipment under carefully controlled conditions" and called them "toxic and persistent chemicals" that could cause health problems.

The EPA in 1989 ordered a cleanup of the site, and thousands of tons of contaminated soil were excavated and disposed of before the ABB/Westinghouse facility was torn down.

The site required “removal action” because hazardous substances remained above levels allowing for unrestricted use, according to local documents. For example, agreements EPA reached with ABB still prohibit use of the property for residential purposes and groundwater extraction.

Monroe County Commissioners in 2020 approved hiring Crider and Crider for a little more than $5.2 million to build 0.63 miles of new road through the former ABB/Westinghouse property as part of plans to extend Profile Parkway to Gates Drive. County officials had said as early as 2016 that the extension would serve as an east-west connector and would allow for redevelopment of the site.

Tarbert Properties bought the site in December of 2022 for $2.6 million. According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, Tarbert’s registered agent and governing person is Christopher MacAllister, the president of MacAllister Machinery.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What's being built at former Westinghouse property in Bloomington?