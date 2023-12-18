What's the best Christmas cookie? Google shares popular 2023 holiday searches by state

Christmas is just around the corner, and families from coast to coast will gather to celebrate the holidays and prepare their favorite festive treats.

Christmas cookies are one holiday staple, and everyone has a different favorite. This year, Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2023. The map shows cookies that were overrepresented in a state compared to the country as a whole.

Cultural Christmas cookies, including Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties, were favorites in states across the country. Others opted for the ever-popular gingerbread cookies or peanut butter blossoms, which are peanut butter cookies often made with chocolate in the center.

Ellie Cave, 3, eyes the Grinch cookies at Adel HealthMart during the Sip and Sample event as part of the Hometown Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Adel.
Other states opted for unique cookies, such as Missouri’s Grinch Christmas Cookie, which are green, Dr. Seuss-inspired cookies that often use a cake mix base, powdered sugar and green food coloring.

Check out your state’s uniquely searched Christmas cookies below:

  1. Alabama - Fruit Cake Cookies

  2. Alaska - Christmas Sugar Cookies

  3. Arizona - Cake Mix Christmas Cookies

  4. Arkansas - Kitchen SInk Christmas Cookies

  5. California - Italian Christmas Cookies

  6. Colorado - Mexican Christmas Cookies

  7. Connecticut - Italian Christmas Cookies

  8. Delaware - Italian Christmas Cookies

  9. Florida - Italian Christmas Cookies

  10. Georgia - Italian Christmas Cookies

  11. Hawaii - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

  12. Idaho - Candy Cane Cookies

  13. Illinois - Red Velvet Cookies

  14. Indiana - Peppermint Cookies

  15. Iowa- Peppermint CHristmas Cookies

  16. Kansas - Red Velvet Cookies

  17. Kentucky - Red Velvet Cookies

  18. Louisiana - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

  19. Maine - Gingerbread Cookies

  20. Maryland - Italian Wedding Cookies and Vanillekipferl

  21. Massachusetts - Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

  22. Michigan - Christmas Sugar Cookies

  23. Minnesota - Peanut Butter Blossoms

  24. Mississippi - Haystack Christmas Cookies

  25. Missouri - Grinch Christmas Cookie

  26. Montana - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

  27. Nebraska - Crinkle Cookies

  28. Nevada - Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

  29. New Hampshire - Peppermint Cookies

  30. New Jersey - Italian Christmas Cookies

  31. New Mexico - Mexican Christmas Cookies

  32. New York - Ricotta Cookies

  33. North Carolina - Raspberry Thumbprints

  34. North Dakota - Peanut Butter Blossoms

  35. Ohio - Peanut Butter Blossoms

  36. Oklahoma - Ricotta Christmas Cookies

  37. Oregon - Christmas Sugar Cookies

  38. Pennsylvania - Italian Christmas Cookies

  39. Rhode Island - Italian Christmas Cookies

  40. South Carolina - Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies

  41. South Dakota - Spritz Cookies

  42. Tennessee - Italian Christmas Cookies

  43. Texas - Italian Christmas Cookies

  44. Utah - Soft Gingerbread Cookies

  45. Vermont - Italian Christmas Cookies

  46. Virginia - Italian Christmas Cookies

  47. Washington - Russian Tea Cakes

  48. West Virginia - Thumbprint Cookies

  49. Wisconsin - Peanut Butter Blossoms

  50. Wyoming - Italian Christmas Cookies

