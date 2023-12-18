What's the best Christmas cookie? Google shares popular 2023 holiday searches by state

Christmas is just around the corner, and families from coast to coast will gather to celebrate the holidays and prepare their favorite festive treats.

Christmas cookies are one holiday staple, and everyone has a different favorite. This year, Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2023. The map shows cookies that were overrepresented in a state compared to the country as a whole.

Cultural Christmas cookies, including Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties, were favorites in states across the country. Others opted for the ever-popular gingerbread cookies or peanut butter blossoms, which are peanut butter cookies often made with chocolate in the center.

Ellie Cave, 3, eyes the Grinch cookies at Adel HealthMart during the Sip and Sample event as part of the Hometown Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Adel.

Other states opted for unique cookies, such as Missouri’s Grinch Christmas Cookie, which are green, Dr. Seuss-inspired cookies that often use a cake mix base, powdered sugar and green food coloring.

Check out your state’s uniquely searched Christmas cookies below:

Alabama - Fruit Cake Cookies Alaska - Christmas Sugar Cookies Arizona - Cake Mix Christmas Cookies Arkansas - Kitchen SInk Christmas Cookies California - Italian Christmas Cookies Colorado - Mexican Christmas Cookies Connecticut - Italian Christmas Cookies Delaware - Italian Christmas Cookies Florida - Italian Christmas Cookies Georgia - Italian Christmas Cookies Hawaii - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies Idaho - Candy Cane Cookies Illinois - Red Velvet Cookies Indiana - Peppermint Cookies Iowa- Peppermint CHristmas Cookies Kansas - Red Velvet Cookies Kentucky - Red Velvet Cookies Louisiana - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies Maine - Gingerbread Cookies Maryland - Italian Wedding Cookies and Vanillekipferl Massachusetts - Chocolate Peppermint Cookies Michigan - Christmas Sugar Cookies Minnesota - Peanut Butter Blossoms Mississippi - Haystack Christmas Cookies Missouri - Grinch Christmas Cookie Montana - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Nebraska - Crinkle Cookies Nevada - Chewy Gingerbread Cookies New Hampshire - Peppermint Cookies New Jersey - Italian Christmas Cookies New Mexico - Mexican Christmas Cookies New York - Ricotta Cookies North Carolina - Raspberry Thumbprints North Dakota - Peanut Butter Blossoms Ohio - Peanut Butter Blossoms Oklahoma - Ricotta Christmas Cookies Oregon - Christmas Sugar Cookies Pennsylvania - Italian Christmas Cookies Rhode Island - Italian Christmas Cookies South Carolina - Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies South Dakota - Spritz Cookies Tennessee - Italian Christmas Cookies Texas - Italian Christmas Cookies Utah - Soft Gingerbread Cookies Vermont - Italian Christmas Cookies Virginia - Italian Christmas Cookies Washington - Russian Tea Cakes West Virginia - Thumbprint Cookies Wisconsin - Peanut Butter Blossoms Wyoming - Italian Christmas Cookies

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's the best Christmas cookie? Popular Google searches by state