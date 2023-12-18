What's the best Christmas cookie? Google shares popular 2023 holiday searches by state
Christmas is just around the corner, and families from coast to coast will gather to celebrate the holidays and prepare their favorite festive treats.
Christmas cookies are one holiday staple, and everyone has a different favorite. This year, Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2023. The map shows cookies that were overrepresented in a state compared to the country as a whole.
Cultural Christmas cookies, including Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties, were favorites in states across the country. Others opted for the ever-popular gingerbread cookies or peanut butter blossoms, which are peanut butter cookies often made with chocolate in the center.
Other states opted for unique cookies, such as Missouri’s Grinch Christmas Cookie, which are green, Dr. Seuss-inspired cookies that often use a cake mix base, powdered sugar and green food coloring.
Check out your state’s uniquely searched Christmas cookies below:
Alabama - Fruit Cake Cookies
Alaska - Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona - Cake Mix Christmas Cookies
Arkansas - Kitchen SInk Christmas Cookies
California - Italian Christmas Cookies
Colorado - Mexican Christmas Cookies
Connecticut - Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware - Italian Christmas Cookies
Florida - Italian Christmas Cookies
Georgia - Italian Christmas Cookies
Hawaii - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Idaho - Candy Cane Cookies
Illinois - Red Velvet Cookies
Indiana - Peppermint Cookies
Iowa- Peppermint CHristmas Cookies
Kansas - Red Velvet Cookies
Kentucky - Red Velvet Cookies
Louisiana - Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Maine - Gingerbread Cookies
Maryland - Italian Wedding Cookies and Vanillekipferl
Massachusetts - Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Michigan - Christmas Sugar Cookies
Minnesota - Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi - Haystack Christmas Cookies
Missouri - Grinch Christmas Cookie
Montana - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Nebraska - Crinkle Cookies
Nevada - Chewy Gingerbread Cookies
New Hampshire - Peppermint Cookies
New Jersey - Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico - Mexican Christmas Cookies
New York - Ricotta Cookies
North Carolina - Raspberry Thumbprints
North Dakota - Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio - Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma - Ricotta Christmas Cookies
Oregon - Christmas Sugar Cookies
Pennsylvania - Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island - Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina - Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies
South Dakota - Spritz Cookies
Tennessee - Italian Christmas Cookies
Texas - Italian Christmas Cookies
Utah - Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Vermont - Italian Christmas Cookies
Virginia - Italian Christmas Cookies
Washington - Russian Tea Cakes
West Virginia - Thumbprint Cookies
Wisconsin - Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming - Italian Christmas Cookies
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's the best Christmas cookie? Popular Google searches by state