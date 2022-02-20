'Do what's best for all'; Some Pflugerville business owners support county's COVID sign order

Following a Travis County order, Pflugerville Martial Arts has posted a sign stating its safety measures.

While not all businesses in Pflugerville are following the county's order to post signs declaring what COVID-19 safety measures they are taking, others have no problem sharing their protocols with customers.

CrossFit 3 Strands owner Blyth DelBene said her gym is complying with the order by posting required signage on all three of building's doors.

“I think we have to all do what’s best for all of us as a society to get through this as best as we can,” she said. “So, if (putting up signs is) going to help other people to make the best decision to whether to enter certain establishments, then it’s just an extra level of communication for people.”

The gym's sign states the business does not require masks be worn, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. But the gym's website does say reservations should be made.

Alahna Reid, a manager at the Bombshells restaurant, said it is important for businesses to display the signs to make customers more comfortable.

Ken Morgan of Pflugerville Martial Arts Academy said he has not seen too many signs in place at other businesses, but said he is following the order to the best of his ability. The sign he has placed at the front of his building recommends students, parents and staff wear a mask.

Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shontel Mays said the Travis County order, which went into effect Jan. 17, is a good way for businesses to communicate and be transparent with their customers as to what they are doing to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Ultimately, this decision puts the power back in the hands of the business owners for them to determine what policies work for them,” Mays said. “COVID illnesses are keeping local businesses understaffed, and they need to be allowed the opportunity to decide what’s best for the health of their business and employees. It is vital we keep our local economy thriving, and the best way to do that is to allow our local workers to take precautions to stay healthy as needed.”

She added that despite misinformation on social media, the order does not require business to require masks or proof of vaccination, it simply requires business to make their protocols known.

The city of Pflugerville has taken steps to educate its residents and business by providing information on the order on its website and social media platform, a city spokesperson said. The city is also working with the Travis County sheriff's office and the Travis County fire marshal to resolve any concerns, although the city has yet to receive complaints from businesses.

“Our first and foremost mission throughout this pandemic has been to seek compliance through education,” said Maggie Holman, the city’s spokesperson. “As we continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all Pflugerville residents to follow Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines and wear a mask. Together we can help keep our community safe and healthy.”

Under the orders from County Judge Andy Brown, businesses have to post signs stating their mask requirements and whether or not they require proof of vaccination. The business also must say whether they are requiring their employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Additionally, businesses are required to post a sign prepared by local public health officials that shows the county’s recommendations to wear a mask and to be vaccinated. Any business that provides goods or services to the public must comply with the order. The order does not apply to governmental entities or an individual's residence.

Under executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, local governments cannot force business to require masks or require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

