What's the best place to start to protect assets from lawsuits, debt creditors?

As an individual starts to assess their assets, they may want to think about protecting these assets from potential lawsuits or debt creditors. While many people may not put much thought into this, it is a scary reality that should be taken into consideration. It is better to plan for the worst and hope for the best. There are a few ways to protect your assets:

1. Limited liability company (LLC): By creating an LLC, anything that is placed into it is separate from the owners. In other words, if an individual were to sue an LLC, they are unable to sue the owner and potentially take their personal assets. If the LLC goes into debt, creditors can only take from the LLC to pay this debt. However, this only works when an owner does not personally guarantee a lease or loan for the LLC; doing this would force the owner to pay if the LLC were to go into debt. It is also in one’s best interest to have LLC insurance to add an extra layer of protection.

2. Asset protection trust (APT) or an Irrevocable trust: An APT is set up by an individual with the sole purpose of asset protection. The grantor of an APT can also be a beneficiary if the trust account is set up correctly, this allows a person access to anything in the trust. While the process of setting up an APT can be complicated, with the right attorney, it should not be a hassle for the grantor to do.

3. Equity stripping: This is generally done by putting liens on a property to reduce the amount of equity. It can also be done for expensive equipment. The more loans that are taken out in the name of the property, the less a creditor can claim. While this may not be the strategy for everyone, it is an option.

4. “Own nothing”: While this may sound impossible, it is quite beneficial when protecting assets. This does not mean to get rid of all belongings, but instead put them into a Foreign Trust. While the assets may reside in the United States, they can be protected by a trust elsewhere, so when an individual is sued and are given a US judgement, the country where the trust is will not automatically go along with the judgement. This forces the person suing to have to sue in a foreign country, a hoop many do not want to jump through.

5. Do not show off wealth: By showing off wealth, an individual may be putting a target on their back. Not many people want to go through the time and effort of a lawsuit if it is not going to pay off. By keeping wealth private an individual might be able to avoid a lawsuit. Land trusts and title holding trusts can be created to help with privacy. Both trusts allow an individual to put a title in a trust or trustees name to keep others from easily being able to find exactly what is owned by someone.

While all these options are not protecting assets directly, privacy of one’s assets can still be a beneficial way to help avoid a lawsuit.

An experienced attorney can guide a person through the process of deciding which option(s) is best for their situation.

Stephen J. Lacey, JD, LLM-Tax, is a managing member of the law firm Lacey Lyons Rezanka in Melbourne, Florida. Lacey concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, probate, asset protection, elder law, Medicaid planning and trust administration. Contact Attorney Lacey at 321-608-0890 or visit www.LLR.Law.

