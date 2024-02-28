What's the best skunk spray remedy for your dog? Hint: It's not tomato juice

If you find yourself enjoying a long evening dog walk as late-Feburary weather begins to bring the first tell tale signs of spring. But then, you're confronted by that familiar smell.

No, it's not because it recently became recreationally legal in Ohio, skunks are also out and on the prowl.

Skunks are most active in mid-to-late-February and spring during their mating season. They’re most known for their ability to spray musk when threatened – they can spray with accuracy up to 15 feet, and the rotten egg smell is detectable up to a mile away.

If you or your dog finds yourself on the wrong end of a skunk spray, there is no end of myths and urban legends about how to wash away that nasty skunk scent.

What exactly is in skunk spray and is it dangerous?

Skunk spray gets its smell from thiol, an oily sulfur compound that skunks produce in their anal glands.

Thiol is oil based, which explains why rinsing does little to nothing for getting rid of that awful smell.

Exposure to even high concentrations of thiol isn't poisonous. It's just usually very unpleasant, but has been known to cause nausea, burning in the eyes or even temporary blindness.

Does that tomato juice trick really work?

The proverbial "old wives" have led generations of people to believe that bathing in tomato juice will get rid of skunk smell, but experts say this isn’t true.

The theory behind using tomato juice on a skunked dog comes from compounds in the juice including carotenoids and lycopene. These compounds supposedly should bind with the sulfur compounds in skunk spray and neutralize them.

In reality, these compounds aren’t present in a high enough volume in the tomato juice to really make a difference.

The tomato juice only seems to work because after an hour spent corralling your dog in the bathroom and rubbing him or her down with tomato sauce, your nose has gotten used to the skunk spray and only detects the new tomato scent.

OK, I shelved the V8. What gets rid of that skunk smell?

Dog experts including the American Kennel Club, the Humane Society of the United States and the ASPCA agree on a simple de-skunking recipe:

1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide

¼ cup baking soda

a teaspoon of liquid dishwashing soap.

If you don’t have these ingredients, vinegar diluted with water will also help.

This mixture should be rubbed thoroughly into the dog’s fur (or your hair if you happen to be the unfortunate victim), avoiding the eyes, and rinsed off. Follow up with your dog’s (or your) regular shampoo.

Don’t try to store the peroxide mixture or make it ahead of time, because the bottle could explode, according to the Humane Society. And don’t leave peroxide on a dog’s fur too long because it can bleach fur.

What if a skunk sprayed my clothes?

One option is to use your regular laundry detergent and add half a cup of baking soda to neutralize the smell. Others experts say a soak in a solution of one part vinegar to four parts water will get out the smell.

Air drying the clothes may be a better choice than using a clothes dryer, as the dryer make “bake” the smell into your clothes.

