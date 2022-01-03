What's the Best Type of Ground Beef to Use When Making Burgers, Lasagna, Chili, and More?

The Daily Beast

PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew. She is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17 and had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.Giuffre’s civil suit faces a critical challenge Tuesday, when Andrew’s legal team, led by An