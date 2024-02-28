What's the best way to drop off your election ballot? Everything Arizona voters should know

Suspicions about Arizona's voting returns have been growing for several years. It hit its peak in 2020, in the immediate aftermath of Joe Biden's narrow win over Donald Trump in this swing state.

In response, the Arizona state Senate launched what it called an audit of all Maricopa County ballots cast in November 2020. In reality, the organizer couldn't even vouch for the hand count of 1 million ballots.

This recount stirred not only conspiracy theories, but also worries from citizens that their ballots were not being counted. Attention switched to the early voting system, which allows people to vote by mail, in the 2022 election. Kari Lake, who lost the governor's race, contends that she did not win because of ballot tampering and is still arguing that point in court, even as she runs for U.S. Senate.

As Arizonans head into the newest presidential election, debate continues on the best way to vote: drop off boxes, vote centers, in-person or by mail. These options are the subject of legislation and litigation leading up to the big day in November.

This week on Election Dissection, an elections series of The Gaggle podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, hosts Mary Jo Pitzl and Sasha Hupka examine different voting practices, their origins and their critiques.

County recorders for Maricopa and Yavapai, Stephen Richer and Michelle Burchill, discuss how they're keeping constituents reassured this election year. Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson, explains why she’s sponsoring a ballot referral to end vote centers.

You'll also hear opinions on polling places from Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, Sen. Bennett, R-Prescott, and Rep. Michael Carbone, R-Buckeye.

