What's the Best Way to Store Flour, Sugar, and Other Baking Staples?

Reuters

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased for a second straight month in August, but demand for housing has probably peaked after a COVID-19 pandemic-fueled buying frenzy. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed the supply of new homes on the market last month was the largest in nearly 13 years, with prices unchanged on a monthly basis. "These data suggest that the surge in new home sales during the pandemic has ebbed and inventories of unsold homes have risen to a more normal level in relation to sales," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.