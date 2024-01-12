What's a bomb cyclone?
What in the world is a bomb cyclone and what does it have to do with the incoming snowstorm? Meteorologist Gabe Prough has the answer.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
There are many reasons why men spend more time on the toilet, but struggling to poop isn’t likely one of them.
'An absolute staple in my skincare routine,' says one of 21,000+ fans of this hypoallergenic, budget-friendly winner.
The U.K.'s competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the U.K.'s special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
If you thought Big Tech’s dreadful year of layoffs would be confined to 2023, you’re (sadly) mistaken. Audible laid off around five percent of its employees on Thursday, which Variety reports is “just over 100 staffers.”
This past week has been all about U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the crypto world. On Tuesday, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account was hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch. This was a huge problem because the government’s account put out an “unauthorized” post that the agency granted approval for “bitcoin ETFs.”
The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.
The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.
Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 smartphones at the first Unpacked of the year. Here's a look at what to expect, including some of the generative AI features.
Gasoline inventories rose last week, signaling lackluster demand even for this time of year.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the world of technology, and over in Brazil, the Meistrari team wants to help developers conquer it. Rodrigo Bobrow and Henrique Cunha started the company in 2023 after seeing how difficult it was to build AI orchestration, specifically prompt engineering. Prompt is the instruction given to another LLM, which defines the quality of the output, Bobrow explained.
Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?
The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.
The deal cuts 25 percent off their sticker price.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
It has 16 haptic actuators and is compatible with most chairs.