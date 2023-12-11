What's Bugging Andy?
Women's basketball double standards
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.
Here’s what we learned from seven hours of elite basketball in Connecticut on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what we should ignore and believe from Week 14, including the Eagles getting trounced by the Cowboys.
The Browns defensive end was fed up with the officials.
Elon Musk has restored the X accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media site Infowars. The X accounts of Jones and Infowars were "permanently banned" from Twitter by the previous management in 2018 for posting abusive content and violating the platform's rules. Musk ran a user poll on X on December 9 asking whether it was appropriate to bring Alex Jones back to the platform.
The Eagles aren't playing anything like a division champ lately.
Here are six standout performers from Sunday's Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase tripleheader.
The Chiefs' spectacular game-winning touchdown-that-wasn't exemplified much of their season: moments of brilliance surrounded by too many self-induced missteps.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "nevermind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
An NFL game still hasn't ended in a 0-0 tie since 1943.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Researchers from Northwestern University developed mouse-sized VR goggles to create a more immersive environment for studying their response to overhead threats. The goggles surround the mouse's face while it runs on a treadmill.
Just days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence couldn't rally Jacksonville past Cleveland.