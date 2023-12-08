What's that new building under construction in southeast Salem near Kuebler Boulevard?

A new gas station, convenience store and car wash are being built near Kuebler and Mill Creek Drives in Salem.

Location: 4671 Logistics St. SE

Description: A new gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to southeast Salem near the new Dollar General distribution center.

A site plan for the Mill Creek Fuel Station was approved by the city planning division in 2022.

Work has already begun on the site, with crews digging a fuel pit for two 30,000-gallon fuel tanks earlier this year.

The project is being undertaken by local contractor Rich Duncan Construction Inc., which is also working on the Center for Hope and Safety's Hope Plaza for domestic violence victims.

The company previously built south Salem's Chick-fil-A and downtown's Park Front office building.

According to city records, the project, located near the intersection of Kuebler Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive SE, will include a 3,955-square-foot convenience store, a car wash, three fueling islands, a fleet refuel canopy, a truck refuel canopy and a pedestrian pad to Kuebler.

Rich Duncan Construction assistant project manager Colby Moll said the store will also have a drive-thru window for on-the-go customers. The fueling station and store are expected to be completed in late spring.

The spot in southeast Salem has seen immense growth in the past 10 years with the addition of the Amazon distribution center, Winco food distribution, Lineage and other portions of the Scannell Logistics Center. Dollar General is opening a 1,100,000-square-foot dry goods and cold-storage distribution center. It is expected to bring 400 new jobs to the area.

