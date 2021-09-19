What's causing soaring energy prices in Europe

Josh Siegel
·5 min read

Europe is facing an energy crunch caused by surging wholesale prices for natural gas, raising the prospects of higher utility bills for customers and forcing some manufacturers to halt operations.

A complex brew of forces is causing the European gas market’s unprecedented surge, creating a “perfect storm” of higher than expected demand and low supply.

ILLINOIS LEGISLATURE SAVES AT-RISK NUCLEAR PLANTS WITH CLEAN ENERGY BILL

"We have never seen prices like this,” said Ira Joseph, the global head of generating fuels and electricity pricing at S&P Global. “We expected some sort of recovery after COVID because prices were so extremely low last year, but this is really extreme stuff."

Global demand is up as economies open from the coronavirus pandemic, while a cold snap that occurred in the latter part of winter this year drained storage levels below normal levels, meaning there is little spare capacity.

There are other factors at play. Stronger demand for liquefied natural gas exports in more competitive Asian markets has diverted cargoes away from Europe.

Europe has also experienced unusually calm weather in recent weeks, leading to less wind power output and creating additional strain on gas supply, particularly in the United Kingdom, where wind normally provides 20% of the country’s electricity.

“You ended up with almost a perfect storm with lots of things put together,” said Anna Mikulska, a nonresident fellow in energy studies for the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The spike in natural gas prices is causing pain across Europe, where the fuel is used for home heating and cooking, as well as power generation.

A leading fertilizer company announced it is shutting down two factories in the U.K. due to high natural gas prices. UKSteel, an industry group, said this week that some steelmakers have had to suspend operations periodically because of “extortionate” power prices.

Governments of some countries, including Spain, Italy, France, and Greece, have taken action to lower consumers' power bills.

And it might get worse as the winter approaches, when demand for fuel is usually highest. That possibility prompted top U.S. official Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s envoy for energy security, to warn this week that Europe is not doing enough.

“I worry because I don’t think we should ever be in a position knowing that if it’s a cold winter, there’s not enough supply,” Hochstein said during a visit to Warsaw, Poland.

Gas prices in the U.S. have risen as well, but to not the same extent. The U.S. is less vulnerable to price spikes because of its large domestic supply of cheap gas from shale drilling, while Europe must import most of its gas.

Additionally, Russia, the top exporter of natural gas to Europe, is not sharing as much as would be expected when gas is at such high prices, even as its production has remained steady at home.

“This is not just about some geopolitical games,” Hochstein told the Financial Times. “People’s lives are at stake.”

The Biden administration has tasked Hochstein with working to mitigate risks posed by Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany, which is slated to be operational this year after the U.S. recently dropped sanctions against it despite concerns the project would worsen Europe’s reliance on Moscow for energy.

A group of lawmakers in the European Union has called for an investigation into the influence of Gazprom, Russia’s state-run energy company, on the price spike, accusing Moscow of deliberately curbing natural gas supplies to Europe.

Analysts, though, say there is inconclusive evidence about that. Gazprom has denied the accusations.

"There hasn't been the kind of response one would have expected from Russia at these prices,” Joseph said. “But what’s happening now isn't anything out of the ordinary in terms of their export levels."

Critics of the European Union’s aggressive climate policies, including fossil-fuel-dependent Poland, have blamed Brussels for the higher prices.

As countries close conventional “baseload” coal and nuclear plants and rely more on renewable energy such as wind and solar to meet emissions reduction targets, it places more strain on natural gas when those intermittent sources aren’t available.

Costs for permits to emit carbon as part of Europe’s emissions trading system are at record levels, so there hasn’t been as much switching from natural gas to higher emitting coal as would be expected with gas prices surging.

Nikos Tsafos of the Center for Strategic & International Studies said there is no evidence to support the idea that Europe’s climate policies are causing the natural gas shortage.

“There has been no clean energy transition-driven restriction of gas supply justifying these prices,” said Tsafos, who studies the geopolitics of energy and natural gas and European climate policy.

But the European Union is guarding against the possibility of a prolonged energy price surge that could cause a popular backlash toward its climate policies.

“The one thing we cannot afford is for the social side to be opposed to the climate side. I see this threat very clearly now that we have a discussion about the price hike in the energy sector,” Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's vice president in charge of climate issues, said at a parliament meeting this week.

But he argued that higher natural gas prices strengthen the case for a rapid shift to cleaner energy sources to lessen dependence on fossil fuels.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Tsafos said transitioning to renewables won’t prevent temporary swings in energy prices, as damages from extreme weather made worse by climate change can wreak havoc on the output of all types of energy sources.

“The idea that if we had a faster transition, we wouldn’t have huge price swings is insane,” Tsafos said. “You would still have volatile output and demand that could go up and down with extreme weather. The question is do you have a system to swing flexibly to these shifts?”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Energy and Environment, Europe, Natural Gas, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Climate Change, Russia, Foreign Policy

Original Author: Josh Siegel

Original Location: What's causing soaring energy prices in Europe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'No reason' for optimism that Taliban's ban on girls' education will end, human rights analyst warns

    'No reason' for optimism that Taliban's ban on girls' education will end, human rights analyst warns

  • Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. is suspended for 3 games for throwing at Los Angeles Angels DH Shohei Ohtani, and manager Tony La Russa serves an automatic 1-game ban

    Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension — which he served Saturday — and a fine. Wright hit Ohtani with a pitch with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning ...

  • Small size, big picture: This mini projector 'feels like the theater' — and just $100 at Amazon

    Set up a dreamy outdoor movie night with this steal of a projector — it's over 20 percent off.

  • O'Neill's late homer rallies Cards past bickering Padres 3-2

    With the San Diego Padres squabbling amongst themselves, the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to solidify their postseason position. Tyler O'Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Cardinals came back to beat the Padres 3-2 Saturday night after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup. The Cardinals pulled two games ahead of Cincinnati for the second and final NL wild card, with San Diego and Philadelphia 2 1/2 games behind.

  • UN concerned about detained migrants vanishing in Libya

    A U.N. migration agency official expressed concerns Friday over the disappearance of thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libya as more and more desperate people risk their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. According to Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, the Libyan coast guard, which receives funds from the European Union, intercepted more than 24,000 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean so far this year, including over 800 this week alone. The fate and whereabouts of thousands of other migrants remain unknown, she added.

  • Eddie Hearn on Triller and Holyfied, “You’re taking away peoples’ legacy and health”

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn speaks out on the recent controversy and criticism around Triller’s Evander Holyfield event.

  • Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.

  • Weak La Niña may re-emerge, WMO says. Here's what that might mean for Canada

    The World Meteorological Organization puts the odds of a weak La Niña re-emerging at around 40 per cent.

  • Alabama saw more deaths than births for the first time in 2020; US death toll nears 675K. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The gap between deaths and births in Alabama in 2020 was roughly equal to the number of people who died of COVID-19, state data shows. Latest updates.

  • Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) -More than 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants were bivouacked in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, even as hundreds more headed toward the border in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden. The Haitians were joined by Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans under the Del Rio International Bridge across the Rio Grande connecting Ciudad Acuña in Mexico to Del Rio, Texas.

  • Fears of US government shutdown as debt ceiling game of chicken begins

    If neither side budges, US risks default on debt and lowered credit rating, which would cost billions Nancy Pelosi: ‘We’re paying the Trump credit card.’ Photograph: Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Top Democrats are expected to dare Republicans to block a stopgap funding measure, which would trigger the double-barreled fiscal crisis of the US defaulting on its mammoth debt and a shutdown of the federal government, according to two sources familiar with the proposal. The plan being consider

  • Sean Spicer claims press treats Jen Psaki better: ‘I walked into the lion’s den’

    Trump’s former press secretary makes remark to New York Times, saying Psaki ‘walks into a bunch of kittens’ Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer has complained that the Washington press corps treat his successor under Joe Biden more kindly. “I walked into the lion’s den every day – she walks into a bunch of kittens,” Spicer told the New York Times, referring to Jen Psaki, the subject of a lengthy and admiring profile. Spicer also bemoaned a recent barb from the White House podium. E

  • Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order adding measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine after several Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States. The action makes measles one of the diseases for which federal health authorities have the authority to issue quarantine orders requiring people who have been diagnosed with measles or exposed to it to self-isolate to protect public health, a White House official said in a statement.

  • Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

    Israeli forces on Sunday arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, closing an intense, embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said the two men surrendered in Jenin, their hometown in the occupied West Bank, after they were surrounded at a hideout that had been located with the help of “accurate intelligence.” Palestinian media reported that clashes erupted in Jenin when Israeli troops entered the city.

  • Oregon offers scholarship to sixth-grader after seeing video of 40-yard touchdown pass

    Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Illegal marijuana farms take West's water in 'blatant theft'

    Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.

  • Wisconsin Launches Probe Into Methane Plume Spotted From Space

    (Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin is investigating a methane plume that was spotted by a satellite last week. The state launched a probe after being contacted by Bloomberg News about a plume of methane detected in southwest Wisconsin by Kayrros SAS, which relied on a Sept. 10 satellite observation from the European Space Agency. The geoanalytics company estimated an emissions rate of 30 tons of methane an hour was needed to generate the release.“The DNR was made aware of a potential methane plume in Sout

  • Renegade Cyber Ninjas Brazenly Defies Senate Demand For Records In Arizona Vote 'Fraudit'

    The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Self-Owns With Tweet Celebrating Constitution Day

    The Ohio Republican's attack on Democrats got flipped back on him.