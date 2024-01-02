What's coming to the Iowa City area: Four construction and development projects to watch in 2024

Iowa City and the surrounding Johnson County continues to grow.

Major road construction projects were completed in 2023, leading to more effortless traffic flow while a smattering of new businesses, like Pinseekers and Field Day Brewing, created dozens of jobs and strengthened the fabric of the local community.

Several more projects are planned for 2024, here are four developments to look forward to next year:

Gilbane, Inc. is a construction and real estate development firm bringing a new student housing development to the heart of Iowa City and will be open to residents by August 2024.

The Hive Student Housing Development

The Hive will be a six-story building that fits almost 500 residents. Each unit is furnished with luxury amenities. The project is anticipated to be completed and open to residents by August 2024.

The Hive will be a six-story building that fits almost 500 residents. Each unit is furnished with luxury amenities. The project is anticipated to be completed and open to residents by August 2024.

The Dubuque Street reconstruction project is slated to begin in the spring and finish in September.

Dubuque Street Reconstruction

The Dubuque Street reconstruction project is slated to begin in the spring, which will not only beautify the area and make improvements to accessibility but will modernize the public infrastructure that is in poor condition, which includes an early 1900s water main and sanitary sewer clay pipe in addition to 1980s pavement and storm sewers, and outdated street lighting.

Construction is expected to begin in March or April and finish in September, with site restoration work possibly continuing into the fall. Dubuque Street, between Iowa Avenue and Washington Street, as well as the alley between Dubuque Street and Linn Street, will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.

Businesses in the area will remain open.

Terrell Mill Skate Park redevelopment

The Iowa City skatepark opened in October 2002 at Terrell Mill Park and is ready for some updates. The renovations will cost $2 million, according to Iowa City’s CIP. The project will revamp the skate park and access paths and add a new bicycle pump track. The work will also include the construction of a single-track mountain bike trail, which is nearing completion and is expected to open in the spring.

The Gilbert St. Bridge Replacement is a four phase construction project slated to begin March and end in November 2024.

Gilbert St. Bridge Replacement

The existing Gilbert Street bridge over Ralston Creek was built in 1972 and is in need of an update.

The Gilbert Street bridge replacement project includes removal and complete replacement of the existing four-lane concrete bridge. Construction will also include updated pedestrian walkways along with storm sewer and water main improvements. Work is slated to begin in mid-March with a target completion date of November.

There will be four phases of construction. Phase one will establish vehicular and pedestrian detour routes as well as construction of a temporary driveway from the 485 Parking Lot to provide drive-through access to Maiden Lane. Phase two will close Gilbert Street as soon as the drive-through access is complete. The existing bridge will be demolished, and the storm sewer from the creek to Court Street will be completed.

Phase three will include the construction of the new bridge, while phase four will initiate the re-opening of Gilbert Street.

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached at JRish@presscitizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City area projects to watch in 2024