What's coming to Southaven's Silo Square in 2024? Restaurants, retail and a hotel

Southaven's Silo Square is set to welcome more than a dozen new businesses this year, ranging from bars to a barber shop.

The mixed-use development, which has an extensive array of both businesses and homes, broke ground in 2018 and opened its first business in 2019. As of Jan. 25, 29 businesses call Silo Square home.

Silo Square's most essential design goal is to fill a void in Southaven's community. Lexie Hill Grisanti, Silo Square's director of marketing and real estate, notes that because Southaven is a relatively new city (it was incorporated in 1980), it lacks a town square or similar community gathering spots prevalent in older cities and small towns.

Silo Square's commercial architecture and home design can best be described as traditional, and aims to mimic the feel of small town America's town squares.

"Across the Mid-South and United States, these town squares and downtowns bring life and a sense of community to residents and visitors alike," Grisanti said. "Silo Square's goal and vision is to be that central community spot for shopping; dining; residents and visitors to spend weekends; enjoy local entertainment; and embrace community events such as car shows, art shows, crawfish and music festivals."

Besides a few well-known restaurants, Silo Square attempts to entice businesses that residents would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in the region.

"We are very intentional in having a diverse offering of small businesses and often ones that are not currently offered in even the entire DeSoto County area," Grisanti said. "Sippin Silo Wine Bar, Let It Fly, Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar and Norton's are all the first of their kind here in our community."

What businesses are coming to Silo Square in 2024

While the dozens of businesses in Silo Square are within a short walking distance of the residential areas, the burgeoning commercial area is sure to attract shoppers across the county.

Over the course of 2024, 13 businesses are expected to open:

Belly Acres, a "gourmet" burger joint: Fall

Farmers Market: Spring

Fairfield by Marriott: Spring/summer

Kyuramen, a ramen-focused restaurant: Spring

Let It Fly, a sports bar founded by former Memphis Grizzlies player Mike Miller: Under construction, expected opening in the summer

Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar, a bar with live music five days per week: Spring

Norton's, a men's fashion outfitter: March

Oasis Grooming Barbershop: Early February

Pediatric Dental Group & Orthodontics: Winter

Rotolo's Craft & Crust, a pizza joint: Winter

Silo Academy, a preschool for kids 6 weeks to 5 months: Summer

Sippin Silo Wine Bar: February/March

Southaven Police Department East Precinct: Fall

Silo Square homes, prices and future plans

The residential portion of the Silo Square development is also expanding, slowly but surely. So far, 120 homes have been built and have families living there. Grisanti predicts the community will be nearly complete in about four years and will ultimately have a total of 450 single-family homes.

Those homes have been divided up into two distinct areas, each with their own specific style. Houses in "The Preserve" are the larger of the two, with spacious yards to boot. "Town Square Cottages" are smaller (still about 2,000 square feet), but much closer to the commercial area of the project.

A typical home in Silo Square's "The Preserve" residential section.

Average price per square foot is about $185. The average price of a phase two preserve house is $482,000, and the average price of a phase two town square cottage is $399,000.

Grisanti said a major benefit for those living in Silo Square is just how close the homes are to dining and entertainment. Snowden Grove Park and BankPlus Amphitheater are connected to Silo Square via a pedestrian bridge that crosses over Getwell Road. The site is also a part of the city's longest pedestrian-friendly trail. And not having to rely on a car to visit a restaurant or grab basic necessities at the store is big plus.

"Already, residents can enjoy restaurants, coffee and dessert shops, shopping and even the amphitheater without ever having to get in a car," she said. "Soon, they'll also have the luxury of having a neighborhood grocery store, daycare and live music venue (and) more."

