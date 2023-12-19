What's with all the construction in Ames? More streets close as city continues sewer work

Construction workers fill up concrete on a sanitary sewer after finishing work on the Grand Ave on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Construction continues to clog many of Ames' busiest streets, a side effect of two major water and sewer projects.

The work isn't more than usual, Ames Civil Engineer Hafiz Ibrahim said, though it has been certainly more visible along major arteries throughout town.

"We have a similar amount of sanitary sewer projects every year, it's just mostly in residential locations," Ibrahim said. The city had a study done back in 2012 that showed us areas with sewer deficiency based on ranking, we've been fixing this since 2014. Every year we have projects, it just happened to be on the major streets this year."

The latest sanitary sewer project will close East 13th Street, east of the entrance and exit ramps to I-35 for more than a month. Workers will construct a new 18-inch diameter sanitary sewer to better serve future commercial and industrial development, as well as residential growth in northeast Ames.

The closure is anticipated to last through Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Motorists should take note of the construction and follow the marked detour to Lincoln Way.

Sanitary sewer work has already taken place along S. Duff Avenue and on the northbound ramp to I-35.

The sewer work on East 13th Street will cost just over $2.1 million, while sanitary repair along Duff Avenue has a price tag of $1.3 million.

Sewer work continues at East 13th Street

The work on East 13th Street is an extension of the work on the northbound on-ramp from East 13th Street to I-35, which closed the exit for five days last week.

Ibrahim said the city is expanding the sanitary sewer to go past the interstate on the east side for future development in that neighborhood.

"Currently, we have water mains that extend that far, but we don't have sanitary sewer," Ibrahim said. "The project of extending the sanitary sewer to the other side of the interstate was planned awhile ago; it just happened to be done now."

Duff Ave. Construction wrapping up

Christmas may come early for motorists on South Duff Avenue.

Though unrelated to the work on East 13th Street, construction work has been prominent on Ames' busiest street since early November. The city is preparing for a major resurfacing project with the Iowa Department of Transportation and took a week to repair a sanitary sewer manhole at the intersection of S. Duff Avenue and Lincoln Way.

"The work on Duff is two different projects - one is sanitary sewer, the other is water improvement," Ibrahim said. "Both were being done ahead of the DOT resurfacing project next year."

Sanitary sewer work was done along the west side of the road. Repairs to pipe sections along Duff Avenue from 3rd Street to Lincoln Way and sanitary sewer structures from 3rd Street to Lincoln Way were replaced.

Ibrahim said the sewer work is done, with one repair left on Grand Avenue between 8th and 9th Street. The engineer expected the repair to be finished on Wednesday.

A new 8-inch water main was also installed along the southbound lane of Duff Avenue from 2nd Street to Lincoln Way, abandoning the old 4-inch water main installed in 1922. Construction is still ongoing, but Ibrahim said it should be complete by this Friday.

The city's contract with the DOT has the resurfacing project scheduled for the spring of 2024, though no specific start date has been set.

