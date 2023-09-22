What's that construction happening at Bushnell University in Eugene?

Exposed studs and beams are all that remain on the second floor of Goodrich Hall at Bushnell University on Sept. 13.

Project: A renovation of Goodrich Hall and construction of the Goodrich Hall Bell Tower at Bushnell University, a private Christian university in Eugene.

Location: 828 East 11th Ave., Eugene.

When it opened in 1908, Goodrich Hall, then simply called the administration building, was a centerpiece of what is now Bushnell University. Housing a variety of classrooms and roughly two-dozen offices, the building was a bustling hub of academia.

Over the past century the building has slowly become underutilized — programs, classes and the library have moved to other buildings on the university’s growing campus. And the lack of elevators, restrooms on every floor and other accessibility and comfort features have resulted in the need for an updated space.

Keith Potter, vice president for university advancement and a Bushnell alum, said when he attended the school nearly 40 years ago the building “seemed old and a bit outdated.”

The third floor of Goodrich Hall will house Bushnell University’s president’s and advancement offices as well as a welcome center.

In an effort to bring the building into the current century, Goodrich Hall has been stripped to its studs. Construction has broke ground on a four-story bell tower to provide critical infrastructure to the 115-year-old building.

“We’re thankful to be able to give this old building a bright, long future,” Potter said.

Connected to Goodrich Hall near its southwest corner, the new bell tower will add elevators, stairs and restrooms on every floor to the neighboring hall, as well as modern heating and ventilation systems.

“It's a full renovation to capture and make those spaces truly habitable in the current century,” said Gene De Young, vice president for finance and administration at the university. “It just further enhances and brings that building back to full use.”

The first two floors of the renovated hall will house classroom space with the president’s office, welcome center and university advancement filling out the third floor.

A rendering shows the new Goodrich Hall Bell Tower on the corner of East 11th Avenue and Alder Street at Bushnell University in Eugene.

As for the Goodrich Hall Bell Tower, the four-story tower will be topped with a set of four bells and a cross rising from the top of the belfry will extend the height of the tower to nearly six stories.

The new bells will call students to worship twice a week and play for special occasions such as convocation and commencement.

“We're gonna embrace the history and the heritage of that building and bring it back to life,” De Young said.

Work on the pair of projects broke ground in May 2022 and is expected to wrap up next August in time for the start of the academic year, according to the university.

Venture Forward

The renovation and addition are a part of the university’s Venture Forward capital campaign aimed at raising $18 million for building projects and development of new programs at the university. As a result, the Goodrich Hall and bell tower project were funded entirely through private donation, not student tuition dollars.

Venture Forward also includes the conversion of the former Phoenix Inn to a residence hall, a future student commons building, development of the school’s accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, the Song Nai Rhee Honors program and Bushnell baseball.

Building size: 17,696 square feet

Architect: Taylor Group Architects, of Clovis, California

General Contractor: Dorman Construction, of Springfield

Source: Bushnell University, city of Eugene permit records

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or want to find out more about? Contact multimedia journalist Ben Lonergan at blonergan@registerguard.com or follow him on social media @lonerganphoto.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's that construction at Eugene's Bushnell University?