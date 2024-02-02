What's that construction underway at Capital Manor in West Salem?

An aerial view of Capital Manor at 1955 Salem Dallas Highway NW in West Salem.

Location: 1955 Salem Dallas Highway Northwest

Description: Construction underway at Capital Manor is set to be completed soon.

The longtime not-for-profit retirement community celebrated its 60th anniversary in August. About 480 people live at Capital Manor, which offers a variety of residential options, including independent living villas, apartments and townhomes along with residential care and memory care with 24/7 nursing staff.

Leadership embarked on a five-phase expansion project in May 2018.

The work included memory care units, which had its ribbon cutting one month before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The newly renovated 1963 Grille at Capital Manor offers upscale pub food and a full bar.

Crews used the restaurant closure mandate during that time to renovate the community's eateries, including the 1963 Grille, which offers craft beer and wine and daily lunch and dinner specials in a restaurant setting; the Sunroom coffee and tea bar; and the fitness center, which features a pool, equipment room and workout classes.

Passersby on Highway 22 may notice ongoing exterior construction of the building. This involves recladding — the removal and replacement of the outdated facade. Inside the building, construction is underway to add a library, hair and nail salon, fiber arts studio for knitting and sewing, and Valley Marketplace to sell essential items like toiletries along with residents' artwork and local goods.

Exterior construction seen at the Capital Manor on Jan. 29, 2024.

Nikki Phillips, director of marketing and community relations for Capital Manor, said the work is set to be done in March.

David Lewis, executive director for Capital Manor, said staff and community helped them weather the challenges and isolation of the pandemic, and he is happy people can now connect more in the renovated facilities. The community's schedules are full of field trips, workout classes, trivia nights, pickleball, TED Talks, movie nights and educational speakers.

Capital Manor added the award-winning Oasis room with a massage chair, quiet music and meditation guides for staff to recharge in 2022.

He credits resident involvement with one of the things that makes Capital Manor stand out. Residents volunteer in the community, serve on the board of directors and run committees about marketing, food and activities.

"One thing that makes us significantly different is the amount of resident input," Lewis said. "They are very involved."

