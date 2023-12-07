What's on Cracker Barrel's holiday to-go menu in Florida? Are they open on Christmas?

Dreading the Christmas dinner ordeal? You've already got to hunt for presents, decorate your tree, clean the house for visitors and figure out where to put the elf this year. Why not let someone else handle the food?

Eating out or ordering a tableful of food to go is a popular choice for people who aren't up to spending their holiday in the kitchen. Tennessee-based chain Cracker Barrel will be closed on Dec. 25, but they're offering delicious meals to pick up ahead of time ready to heat and serve for your holiday feast.

So grab your fork and loosen your belt. Here's what's available this year.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas?

Cracker Barrel makes the holidays delicious and simple with Heat N' Serve menu items.

No, Cracker Barrel will be closing at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and like many restaurant chains, won't be reopening till Dec. 26.

Where are the Cracker Barrel locations in Florida?

Out of the 660 company-owned locations in 45 states, 50 of them are in Florida.

Cracker Barrel offers heat-and-eat meals for Christmas

Get a ham dinner ready to heat and serve for your delighted holiday guests.

Once again this year Cracker Barrel is offering "Heat 'n' Serve' dinners that are already prepared and can be served from your oven to the table in two hours. Do you have to tell your family or guests that that lovely spread came out of a lot of containers? Cracker Barrel doesn't judge.

You have three options, depending on how many people you need to feed.

Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Feast: Includes a whole sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni 'n' cheese, choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls and apple streusel and pecan pies for dessert. Starts at $164.99, serves 8-10 people.

Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner: Includes a whole sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni 'n' cheese, choice of one country side and sweet yeast rolls. Starts at $114.99, serves 4-6 people.

Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner: Includes prime rib plus au jus and horseradish, mashed potatoes and roasted gravy, choice of two country sides and sweet yeast rolls. Starts at $134.99, serves 4-6 people.

Want something a little less traditional? Cracker Barrel also has prime rib for the holidays.

Heat n' Serve meals are available for pick up Dec. 21-28, while supplies last. You can (and probably should) order now, and orders placed for pickup by Dec. 22-23 will receive a $5 bonus card for a Holiday Dinner or a $10 bonus card for a Holiday Feast.

If you're a member of the Cracker Barrel Rewards program, order before Dec, 10 and you can earn Double Pegs.

Prices may vary by location.

Why wait for Christmas? Cracker Barrel also has seasonal items

Two returning holiday favorites at Cracker Barrel, the Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast and Glitter Globe Spritzer, both available now for a limited time.

If the pictures are making you hungry, you don't have to wait for a holiday. These seasonal items are available now:

Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast : Eggs, bacon or sausage, fried apples or hashbrowns casserole, and a slice of what is basically hot cinnamon rolls backed into a pie crust and drizzled with sweet, cream cheese icing. (Or you can buy it by the slice, or the whole pie.)

Pancake tacos: Two buttermilk tacos folded around bacon and a fried egg, topped with Colby Cheese. Served, of course, with syrup.

Glitter Globe Spritzer: Roscato Moscato wine mixed with a splash of Sprite and a sprinkle of red glitter.

Merry Berry Tea: Iced tea blended with flavors of juicy wild berries.

