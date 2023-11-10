What's the dam problem? Orchard Park Town residents and officials discuss what to do about beavers occupying park

TechCrunch

The government of Maine has confirmed over a million state residents had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected residents as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."