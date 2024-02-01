What's that new development on Broadway Street in north Salem?

Sequoia Crossings residents will begin moving in next week, starting with five residents, and will continue adding five every week for the next three months until they fill up the 60 units of permanent supportive housing.

Location: 2950 Broadway St. NE

Description: A new apartment complex in north Salem will soon be opening 60 units to help people transition from the streets, cars, shelters and camps into permanent housing.

Sequoia Crossings on Broadway Street Northeast north of Fred Meyer will offer permanent supportive housing services, with preference given to people who are experiencing homelessness.

It held a grand opening Tuesday and will begin housing tenants next week.

The complex, which cost just over $18 million, is a 51,985-square-foot building with 54 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. It is designed for single adults, couples and small families.

The need for such housing is critical in the community, leaders said.

Nicole Utz, housing administrator for Salem Housing Authority, said when the wait list for Sequoia Crossings opened for two weeks on Aug. 19, 584 people applied.

The style of service, built around a "housing first" model, provides people with immediate shelter, mental health, drug treatment and counseling in a low-barrier setting. Residents can stay as long as they need while paying 30% of their income. Advocates said they typically move on to find their own housing and access vouchers.

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy, center, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Sequoia Crossings on Jan. 30 in Salem.

At the grand opening, Mayor Chris Hoy said the location will be key in providing a "continuum of care" — having various levels of services and housing to the spectrum of needs of the unsheltered community.

"This place will save lives," Hoy told the crowd.

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, underscored Hoy's sentiment.

He pointed to the number of shelter beds and permanent supportive housing beds in the Salem area back in 2017. The region had about 22 permanent supportive housing beds and about 300 shelter beds. For comparison, Eugene had around 900 permanent supportive housing beds.

Now, the region has more than 400 permanent supportive housing beds and more than 1,000 shelter beds, according to Jones.

Jones said creating this continuum of care has saved the lives of hundreds of people.

The Salem Housing Authority is partnering with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency to provide services like health and mental health care, connecting to drug treatment and overcoming housing barriers.

"New residents at Sequoia Crossing are not just getting a key to their own apartment, but also help breaking down barriers to employment, feeding a family, staying healthy, connecting with each other and thriving in a brand-new environment," MWVCAA officials.

Agency leaders said the creation of Sequoia Crossings came after the "great success" of Redwood Crossings, a single-occupancy complex that opened in 2020.

Lucy Briseno, who has experienced homelessness and is now a Supportive Services Program Manager, presented the idea of having the windows high enough for privacy but still allowing residents to view outside.

On a tour of the site, Jessica Blakely, assistant housing administrator for Salem Housing Authority, pointed out various features of the housing development. After consulting with people in the social services field and those who have experienced homelessness, the housing authority incorporated designs to reduce trauma, create community and increase safety.

The units are simple but light-filled and secure. Each apartment has a bedroom, living room, bathroom and kitchen.

All the units open to a bright courtyard, which will have a nature play area for kids, gazebo, dog obstacle course and games like ping pong and cornhole.

The complex will have 24/7 staffing, laundry, a community room and offices for onsite treatment and counseling. Grant funding is paying for every resident's security deposit and basic furniture items.

Lucy Briseno, program manager for the permanent supportive housing, said she appreciated the creators of the site listening to her input as someone who has experienced homelessness and creating a safe space to incorporate her learned experience into the design of the complex.

"I have so much hope this will change the community," she said.

The MWVCAA is still looking for individuals or groups to create "Welcome Home" baskets for new residents. Those interested in providing a customized basket can reach out to development@mwvcaa.org.

Source: Salem Housing Authority/Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency

