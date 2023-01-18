What's up, Doc: Is domestic violence generally associated with mass shootings?

Q: Is domestic violence associated with mass shootings?

A: This is a well worded question, specifically because it asks about an association as opposed to a causation. The short answer is yes, but it's important to put this into the proper context to understand what this "yes" means.

First, we need to define what we mean by these terms. I will follow the article in "Injury Epidemiology" by Geller, Booty and Crifasi (one of the very key references I used for this column), and will take:

Dr. Jeff Hersh

"mass shootings" to mean four or more people (excluding the perpetrator) killed in a gunfire incident, and

"domestic violence" to mean that at least one victim (whether killed, injured or just an intended target) of the incident was a current or former dating/romantic partner (called an intimate partner below), a family member of the perpetrator, and/or the perpetrator had a documented history of violence against an intimate partner and/or a family member prior to the mass shooting incident. I want to highlight that domestic violence here includes current and former intimate partners, as well as family members.

There is some very alarming data to note about this topic.

Even if we limit domestic violence to include only present or former intimate partners (i.e., excluding family members), it's incredibly common in the U.S.:

On average, almost 20 Americans per minute (yes, every minute of every day) are abused by an intimate partner. That equates to more than 10 million domestic abuse cases annually.

One of every 20 kids is an eyewitness to abuse every year.

Abuse starts early. About 20% of female high school students are victims of intimate partner abuse.

More than 40% of women and more than 25% of men experience domestic violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lifetimes.

More than half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former intimate partner. In addition, more than 4.5 million women have been threatened with a firearm and almost a million have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner.

Even though mass shootings represent only about 1% of all shootings in the U.S., they are still incredibly common. Between 2014 and 2019, there were 128 mass shootings — that's almost one mass shooting every other week.

Now we can address the association between domestic violence and mass shootings:

In almost 60% of mass shootings, an intimate partner and/or a family member are among the victims.

In about 9% of the remaining mass shootings, the perpetrator had a documented history of domestic violence.

Nearly half of the "additional" victims killed in these mass shootings were children and/or other family members of the abused intimate partner.

From this we can see that, by any measure, there is a very strong association between domestic violence and mass shootings. The natural question is: What can we learn from all this so we can better protect future victims?

Because access to a gun makes it four times more likely for a female partner of an abuser to be shot and killed, we need to more aggressively enforce the Federal Gun Control Act of 1968 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(9), which bans "the possession of firearms by individuals convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.” We also need to consider other legal measures to protect those who have been domestic violence victims. The abuser’s "right to bear arms" cannot outweigh the victim’s "right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

More can and must be done to promote healthy and respectful relationships. Education about this issue must begin early, specifically because so many children are eyewitnesses to abuse, and because so many victims and abusers are high school age or even younger. There must be better intervention (for example, home visitations, other education programs, support programs, etc.) to protect victims and to engage with families. The National Domestic Violence Hotline — 1.800.799.SAFE — is just one thing that needs to continue and be expanded, but much more needs to be done.

Influential adults (especially men) must champion this cause. There needs to be much more awareness of this all-too-common issue.

Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Dr. Jeff Hersh examines link between mass shootings, domestic violence