What's driving young white men toward radicalization and white supremacist content?

Alleged social media posts by the accused Buffalo grocery store shooter talk about the unfounded "Replacement" theory, and appear to show him wearing body armor. Cynthia Miller-Idriss spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about why young people can be so susceptible to violent, hateful rhetoric online, and what parents need to watch out for. Miller-Idriss also wrote the book "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right."