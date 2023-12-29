What's the favorite dog breed in NC? Survey shows NC dog owners disagree with US choice

Nearly two-thirds of American households have a dog, with 85% of those Americans calling their four-legged furry best friends "part of their family," according to a recent Forbes survey of 10,000 dog owners across the country.

However, the survey revealed much more about American beliefs about their furry friends.

Forbes asked respondents to choose a favorite from the 25 most popular breeds in the nation according to the American Kennel Club.

The largest percentage of respondents — 13% — answered that "no breed in particular" was their favorite, meaning that, perhaps, breed doesn't matter that much for a significant number of Americans.

However, there were a few dog breeds that owners took a particular liking to, with enough respondents answering that one excitable and shaggy breed is the top in the nation, while another short-faced and snuggly breed ranked as North Carolina's favorite.

North Carolina's favorite breed?

North Carolina respondents ranked the bulldog as their favorite breed of dog. Seven other states — Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — also ranked the mastiff-type dog as the "top dog."

The bulldog is commonly known for being a "thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose 'sourmug' face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity," according to the breed's entry on the American Kennel Club website.

In total, 6.5% of respondents — around 650 people — answered that the bulldog was their favorite breed.

Top dog in America?

However, the top dog nationwide was not the stout bulldog — which came in third. Instead, the Australian shepherd, or the "Aussie," came in as the favorite breed; 7.2% of all respondents answered positively about the breed.

The Australian shepherd is known as "the cowboy's herding dog of choice," where the dog "is a medium-sized worker with a keen, penetrating gaze in the eye," according to the breed's entry on the American Kennel Club website.

Least favorite dog breed?

While many may say that there never could be an unlovable dog, Forbes study showed there is a "least favorite dog breed." One long shaggy-haired breed came in last in the survey's study.

The Cuban-native Havanese was ranked at the bottom in 33 of 50 states, according to the Forbes study.

The Havanese are "cheerful little dogs with a spring in their step and a gleam in their big, brown eyes," according to the American Kennel Club entry for the breed.

