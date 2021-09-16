What's your favorite season?

Associated Press

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten. Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds (5.76 kilograms).