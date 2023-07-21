What's going on at the damaged Lucky Fortune restaurant on Lancaster?

The damaged Lucky Fortune restaurant is seen in east Salem on July 19.

Location: 1401 Lancaster Drive NE

Description: Seven months after a fire tore through and destroyed Lucky Fortune, work is expected to begin to rebuild the east Salem Chinese restaurant.

The owner submitted plans with the city to repair the fire damage on the building at 1401 Lancaster Drive NE. The plans are currently under review.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, a trash fire next to the restaurant spread to the building and engulfed it in flames.

It was the fourth suspicious fire set that night in the area.

A bag of garbage outside an apartment building on Sunnyview Road spread to the residence and severely damaged it. A wooden structure was set ablaze. A dumpster outside the BottleDrop at Sunnyview and Lancaster erupted in flames.

A pile of refuse next to Lucky Fortune on Lancaster Drive NE was set on fire on Dec. 18, 2022.

Surveillance video outside the BottleDrop caught footage of the man allegedly setting the fire. Police created a description of the man, and a patrol officer spotted and arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz on Dec. 18.

Herndandez-Cruz was charged with two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and reckless burning.

According to the indictment filed in Marion County, he is accused of causing more than $50,000 in damage at Lucky Fortune and putting people at serious risk of injury at the restaurant and apartment complex.

Hernandez-Cruz has remained in jail while he awaits his trial.

Meanwhile, the longtime restaurant is boarded up and vacant. No trespassing signs and signs declaring it a public nuisance are posted on the exterior.

The spot on Lancaster just south of Fred Meyer was opened in 1994 by the Cheung family, who previously operated restaurants in Salem and Vancouver.

The opening announced in the Statesman Journal boasted of affordable lunch specials, the "largest, most varied menu of Chinese selections, including specialties not available elsewhere," a banquet room and a roomy lounge with dancing and karaoke nightly.

A series of violent incidents, including shootings and fights, at the restaurant back in 2008 put their liquor license at risk.

The 68-year-old owner of the restaurant, Kow Lan Cheung-Lin, was killed in a hit-and-run after a driver struck her and her son in the parking lot of the business following a fight inside the restaurant. The driver was later arrested and sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter.

The restaurant continued operating until Dec. 18, when the fire damaged it.

Documents submitted to the city show plans to rebuild the restaurant and keep the parking lot and signage in place.

The owners of Lucky Fortune were not available for immediate comment on when they expected to reopen.

Source: City of Salem

