What's going on in East Texas this weekend?
The East Texas Live weekend events calendar shows you a few of the things happening all around East Texas this weekend.
The East Texas Live weekend events calendar shows you a few of the things happening all around East Texas this weekend.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
The November jobs report bolstered hopes for a soft landing as the labor market comes into a better balance with supply and demand.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
Highly-rated earbuds on sale for $20 and a cult-favorite condiment for just $9 — these gadgets and goodies are surefire holiday hits.
Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend, change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
It's rolling out to all creators.
This year at the Game Awards, the coveted Content Creator of the Year award went to Ironmouse, a fan-favorite VTuber. It marks the first time that an animated character has won the award, showing how expansive the streaming world can be. A movement originating in Japan, “VTuber” means “virtual YouTuber,” though the genre has spread to other streaming sites like Twitch, where Ironmouse has 1.8 million followers and is the most-subscribed female streamer.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
We made it to 200 episodes folks!