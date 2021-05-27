What's going on with the election audit in Arizona? Yahoo News Explains

We’re about halfway through 2021, but there’s still a battle over former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden due to widespread fraud. One of the more spectacular ways this is playing out is in Maricopa County, Ariz., where an unorthodox “audit” of votes is now into its second month, with no immediate end in sight. If you haven’t been following this closely, the details can be a little confusing. So we’ve compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions.