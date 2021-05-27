What's going on with the election audit in Arizona? Yahoo News Explains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We’re about halfway through 2021, but there’s still a battle over former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden due to widespread fraud. One of the more spectacular ways this is playing out is in Maricopa County, Ariz., where an unorthodox “audit” of votes is now into its second month, with no immediate end in sight. If you haven’t been following this closely, the details can be a little confusing. So we’ve compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Pratt gets candid about Katherine Schwarzenegger’s breastfeeding experience

    Chris Pratt is getting candid about life at home with a newborn, sharing that he's helping wife Katherine Schwarzenegger by expressing her breast milk.

  • Best Memorial Day 2021 sales

    There's no better way to spend a long holiday weekend than with a little online shopping! But you don't have to wait until the last Monday in May to take advantage of incredible savings. You'll find big discounts on electronics, computers, vacuums, and much more.

  • Black Alabaman gets death threats and intimidation from KKK as she fights to remove a Confederate statue

    Ever since Camille Bennett started her campaign to relocate a Confederate statue from outside the county courthouse in her hometown of Florence, Alabama, she has seen it all: threats, violent online messages and intimidation attempts.

  • Liverpool confirm agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig

    The Reds’ first summer signing is confirmed

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Malaysia buys more vaccine to accelerate virus inoculations

    Malaysia has procured more vaccines and aims to accelerate inoculations starting next month, a Cabinet minister said Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a worsening coronavirus crisis. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government has bought an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 44.8 million doses, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia’s population. Khairy said the vaccines will be delivered over the next few months, allowing the government to increase inoculations to 150,000 a day starting in June.

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • Friends reunion: BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber censored in China

    It's believed the stars were cut from the Friends reunion as they'd previously offended China.

  • Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

    What started as a pragmatic effort to boost scientific research and development has morphed into sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries, including $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans and was headed toward final passage as debate dragged into early Friday morning. It’s also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can accomplish bipartisan achievements at a time when there’s pressure on Democrats to change the rules to push past obstruction and gridlock.

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • ‘Scared’ boy in car calls 911 on mom accused of drunk driving, Kansas police say

    A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Partisan disputes delay sweeping China tech bill in U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would resume consideration of a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8. The Senate had sought to pass the $250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology in general, plus $54 billion specifically to increase production of semiconductors, microchips and telecommunication equipment.

  • Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

    Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong. Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

  • Biden to GOP: 'Don't get in the way' of infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden on Thursday warned naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects. After touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. The political arguments over Biden's ambitious proposals are quickly distilling into a debate over the size and scope of what all sides agree are sorely needed upgrades to the nation's aging and outmoded infrastructure.

  • What now? Penguins dealing with another early playoff exit

    The Pittsburgh Penguins felt so confident in Tristan Jarry's ascendancy during the offseason they traded two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray and awarded Jarry with a new contract. The steady play that made Jarry an All-Star in 2019-20 and helped guide the Penguins to their first division title in seven years this spring evaporated during a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.