What's going on with Fyre Festival II?

The sequel no one asked for may be in sight. After going to prison over his actions surrounding the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival, convicted felon Billy McFarland is planning an alleged follow-up. He has announced an event he's calling Fyre Festival II and is even selling tickets despite the fact that almost no concrete information about it has been revealed. So what, exactly, is Fyre Festival II, and is there any reason to think it won't go up in flames?

What was Fyre Festival?

In 2017, Fyre Festival promised an "immersive music festival" in the Bahamas with tickets that cost at least $1,200. But when the event came, it fell so hilariously short of its lofty promises — dinner included an infamously sad cheese sandwich — that it was postponed and then canceled. McFarland, the festival's co-founder, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2018, admitting he "tendered fake documents to induce investors and a ticket vendor to put more than $26 million into his company and the disastrous Fyre Festival," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. He served more than four years in prison. McFarland was also charged over a new scam to sell fake tickets while out on bail.

What is Fyre Festival II?

McFarland has claimed he's planning Fyre Festival II, which will execute the "original vision" he failed to deliver the first time of "a destination festival in a wild and beautiful location." He says he came up with this idea while in solitary confinement for seven months.

McFarland first announced Fyre Festival II was "finally happening" in April, but provided no details. On CNN, he described this as part of his goal to "pay everybody back" that he defrauded. But when Don Lemon grilled him on whether he had secured investors, caterers, or performers, McFarland admitted "there is no Fyre Festival II on the books at this point," and he was simply "testing the interest in the concept." McFarland also revealed he had only paid back $30,000 out of the $26 million he owes to his victims so far.

In the subsequent months, McFarland continued teasing the alleged festival. By May, he claimed he was "in talks with partners" and in July asserted that "a couple of the biggest festival companies" are "vying to come on board," without naming them. He also claimed he has signed a deal to produce a Fyre Festival Broadway musical. In August, McFarland announced tickets for Fyre Festival II were "officially on sale."

When and where is the event supposedly happening?

McFarland has claimed Fyre Festival II will be held in the Caribbean. But he has not said specifically where in the Caribbean, and a venue hasn't been confirmed. McFarland also said the festival is "targeting" the "end of next year," and its website lists a date of Dec. 6, 2024, but notes this is "subject to change."

How much are tickets?

In August, McFarland claimed a pre-sale sold out after he made 100 tickets available for $500 each. He subsequently claimed 6,900 people were on a waitlist, and the website teases more tickets are "coming soon" ranging from $799 to $7,999. According to McFarland, "all ticket sale revenue will be held in escrow until the final date" is announced.

Who is performing?

Despite allegedly selling about $50,000 worth of tickets, McFarland still hasn't announced a lineup for Fyre Festival II.

What's different this time?

McFarland has provided few assurances that consumers should trust his word. But on CNN, he maintained one difference is he isn't "dealing with" logistics this time and is focusing mainly on marketing. He also claimed to CBS Chicago he has "partnered with one of the biggest music festival companies in the U.S." but declined to name this alleged company. Andy King, an event producer who was involved in the first event and spawned a meme after appearing in a Netflix documentary about it, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times he's re-teaming with McFarland.

It remains to be seen if Fyre Festival II happens and if it draws any sort of sizable crowd, though. It could be the ultimate test of whether the "Jurassic Park" franchise was on to something by suggesting consumers would be bafflingly willing to return to an island getaway where disaster occurred.

