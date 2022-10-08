What's going on with Hunter? An explanation of the Biden tax probe's latest developments

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden, according to multiple news reports on Thursday, believe there is enough evidence to charge the president’s son with tax crimes.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest development:

Why is Hunter being investigated?

The investigation of President Joe Biden’s son began in 2018, initially revolving around Hunter’s foreign business ties and consulting work. It was a major fixation for then-President Donald Trump.

In December 2020, the news broke that the Justice Department’s investigation was focusing on Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings and other financial transactions.

He said in a statement at the time that he takes “this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

For years, Hunter Biden’s business dealings have resulted in questions that have followed Joe Biden’s career.

What is the latest on the investigation?

The Washington Post on Thursday reportedthat federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

But now it’s up to the U.S. attorney in Delaware to decide if charges should be filed, the Post reported.

FILE - Then Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6, 2009.

The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed these reports, also noted that prosecutors are struggling with whether Hunter Biden’s high-profile addiction issues would present a defense against potential charges.

The investigation, which had been ramping up in recent months, resulted in Hunter Biden paying around $1 million he had owed in back taxes, the Journal previously reported.

What’s the Delaware connection?

The First State’s top federal prosecutor, David Weiss, is leading the investigation. He was appointed under the Trump administration.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said there will be no political interference with the Biden case, and that he would “push Weiss to make a decision,” the Washington Post reported Thursday.

What could happen next?

It’s unclear. These types of federal investigations could take years, the Washington Post reported.

The Wall Street Journal noted that the decision to ultimately bring a case against Hunter Biden would be up to the prosecutor, who “must assess whether they think that evidence is strong enough to win a conviction at trial.”

