What's that going in the retail space across from Home Depot off Delta Highway in Eugene?

Project: A new Heritage Bank location.

Location: 3011 N. Delta Highway, Eugene.

A new Heritage Bank location plans to set up shop off of Delta Highway near Green Acres Road.

Heritage Bank expects to join current tenants Salon DeLange, its clothing store, Mannequin at Salon DeLange, and Windermere Real Estate in the existing space. Located near Delta Highway and Green Acres Road, the bank plans to provide services to members from the central location with nearby retailers and restaurants.

Heritage Bank was founded in 1927 and is a subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation. There are 50 Heritage Bank locations in the Pacific Northwest with six currently open in Oregon. Additional locations can largely be found in Washington state with one location in Boise, Idaho.

Heritage Bank is preparing to move into a new space off of Delta Highway in Eugene. The spot will be the city's second Heritage Bank location.

The new location will be Heritage Bank’s 51st and its second in Eugene, joining an existing location at 419 W. 12th Ave.

Contractor: Minor construction and updates were completed by Chambers Construction, of Springfield.

Building size: 9,389 square feet

Sources: Heritage Bank, City of Eugene Planning and Development Department permit records, Lane County property records.

Is there something under construction that you’d like to learn more about? Contact growth and development reporter Hannarose McGuinness at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's that going in near Home Depot off Delta Highway in Eugene?