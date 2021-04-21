What's gone wrong with Australia's vaccine rollout?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pamela Rawson speaks with nurses Emma McCallum ahead of receiving the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine
Australia has been slower than most others to immunise its population

Australia has been one of the world's success stories in its fight against Covid-19, but frustration is growing over its delayed vaccination rollout.

The country has been slower than most others to immunise its population, with some high-risk groups crying out for protection.

Last month, it fell 85% short of its own target - and the lack of clarity around the process has been criticised.

Supply shortages and delivery problems have been blamed for the delays.

And while steps have been taken to speed up the programme - such as mass immunisation hubs and investment in local production - the government is seeing its success so far in battling Covid tarnished by its sluggish vaccination effort.

How many Australians have been vaccinated?

The rollout began in February and so far 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide in a population of 25 million. That's well short of the four million dose goal originally set for March.

After initially saying all Australians would be fully vaccinated by October, the government kept pushing its timeline. Now, it's scrapped its target altogether.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said given the "many uncertainties involved" it was no longer possible to set an end-of-year vaccination goal.

Right now, Australia is in the initial phases of a staged rollout. Doses are currently being offered to people over 70, those in aged care homes, frontline health workers, emergency services workers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, and people with underlying health conditions.

Still, many in those high-risk groups in the aged care and disability sector say they haven't received doses.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives a Covid-19 vaccination
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it is no longer possible to set an end-of-year vaccination goal

Last week, disability services provider Aruma, which runs about 350 group homes for people with severe disabilities, told the ABC that none of its residents or staff members had been vaccinated.

A survey of 254 aged care workers by the United Workers Union found that 85% hadn't even received their first dose.

"Too much confusion... limited information from government," one aged care worker from South Australia said. "I do not know of one single person or resident that has had a Covid shot."

How does Australia compare globally?

A strict policy of lockdowns, border closures and quarantine controls has seen Australia keep infection levels low. The country has recorded 910 deaths and 29,559 cases since the pandemic began - far fewer than many other nations.

On the vaccination front, however, it remains a laggard. According to the latest Our World data, Australia has delivered 6.2 doses per 100 people.

That rate compares to 67.5 doses per 100 people in the UK, 63.3 in the US, and 26.7 in Germany.

graphic
graphic

Australia is one of the worst performers in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with only Japan, New Zealand and South Korea holding lower vaccination rates per 100 people.

Why have there been delays?

A big part of the problem has been access to supplies. Australia's programme is most reliant on the AstraZeneca shot, though Pfizer and Novavax will also be a part of its larger rollout.

The country's initial efforts in securing vaccines appeared promising. It was among the first to announce an order with AstraZeneca, and also trumpeted its local manufacturing capacity with medical firm CSL.

Early in the rollout, though, confusion over just how much stock Australia had began to circle. A tussle with the European Union led to part of the AstraZeneca order being held back. And a lack of clear, public information has made it difficult to assess supply levels.

At the same time, domestic production hasn't lived up to expectations. Manufacturing began in March, with the government saying it would soon pump out about one million doses a week. It has so far failed to hit those targets.

Then, issues around a rare blood clotting disorder associated with the AstraZeneca jab, made the situation worse. A woman in her 40s, who had underlying health conditions, developed blood clots and later died after receiving the vaccine.

The government now recommends people under 50 get a Pfizer vaccine. It has said Australia will receive 40 million doses of the Pfizer jab this year, but it's unclear how many doses are available right now.

A man receives a jab in Boigu Island, in Australia&#39;s Torres Strait
Australia had been largely relying on AstraZeneca's vaccine

Novavax, the last vaccine in the rollout mix, is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Are there any other issues?

Concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine - the biggest part of its rollout plan - slowed things down and also contributed to some vaccine hesitancy.

Supplies have also been an issue.

Doctors administering vaccines at clinics have spoken out about shortages, while the nation's general practitioners' (GP) union had also raised concerns.

At the same time, state and federal government have argued over who is to blame for the delays.

Two state governments - New South Wales and Queensland - have accused the federal government of failing to provide certainty over how many vaccines would be delivered. This, in turn, has slowed down scheduling appointments. There are reports of patients across Australia having difficulties booking slots.

What is being done to speed up the rollout?

The government says things are picking up.

The health minister has boasted of a six-fold increase in total vaccinations in roughly a month since the GP rollout began. Mass vaccination centres have been opened to speed up delivery.

More local production is also possible. The state of Victoria will inject A$50m toward a production facility to make mRNA vaccines - like the Pfizer jab - locally.

Still, any facility would require much more funding and it would take at least a year before any doses could realistically be manufactured.

What are the wider implications of the delays?

Beyond the health concerns, the delay risks economic and social damage.

While Australia has fought the battle against Covid in part due to hard border policies, vaccines have been held up as key to unlocking the gates once more.

Sectors like tourism and aviation are relying on high levels of immunisation to revive business. Failure to get there risks jeopardising the newly opened Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, along with other potential travel hubs with countries such as Singapore.

Australians stranded abroad, already struggling to make it home, may find it even more difficult to do so.

Recommended Stories

  • How South Korea turbocharged specialty syringe production for COVID-19 vaccines

    It was 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve when Cha Jung-hoon, South Korea's deputy minister for small businesses, got a call from his boss to make an urgent three-hour car trip to visit syringe maker Poonglim Pharmatech. The brief: work out how the government could convince and aid Poonglim, which had only about 80 employees, to rapidly scale up production of their low dead space (LDS) syringes, a type of syringe designed to minimise the amount of a drug left in the device after injection. "It might help us get more vaccines," Cha recalls then-minister Park Young-sun telling him.

  • Lynn struggling to overcome vaccine hesitancy

    Massachusetts continues to make progress in the vaccine rollout, but not everybody is lining up for a vaccine. In Lynn, the city has a robust vaccine network in place, but vaccine hesitancy is an issue.

  • EU countries ready to start using J&J shot as deliveries resume

    European countries prepared on Wednesday to start using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and speed up their vaccination campaigns after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot and deliveries started trickling in after a week-long pause. Germany's health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal states for use in vaccination centres shortly, and that family doctors should resume the use of the vaccine as of Wednesday, while France will receive the vaccine from week after next. That's only a tiny portion of the 134 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered since the rollout began almost four months ago and compared with the larger shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech over that time.

  • Boris Johnson’s canceled India trip is a reminder that statecraft is impossible over Zoom

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson canceled a state visit to India amid rising Covid-19 cases there tied to a new coronavirus variant. It shows why Zoom diplomacy is a poor substitute for in-person summits.

  • Heathrow refuses to allow extra flights from India

    The airport tells the BBC that it turned down requests from airlines to operate additional flights.

  • Joe Biden Says Goal Reached Of 200 Million Vaccine Doses, Announces Tax Credit For Businesses That Give Workers Time Off To Get Shots

    Joe Biden said that the administration was meeting its goal early of having 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered to Americans by his 100th day in office. “We did it….Today we hit 200 million shots in the 92nd day in office,” Biden said in short remarks at the White House. “It is an […]

  • New plan to deal with deadly space debris which could destroy satellites

    Since 1957, thousands of space launches have left Earth surrounded by orbiting space debris, with up to 26,000 objects now tracked.

  • Cancer charity suspends services as Covid effect begins to bite

    A cancer charity has announced it is suspending its services due the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as industry experts warn it could be “the start of things to come” as charities continue to face financial difficulties. Breast Cancer Haven is believed to be the first cancer charity to close as a result of the pandemic, putting all of its staff members at risk. Founded in 1997, the charity provided personalised counselling and therapies for people affected by breast cancer. In a statement published on the charity's website it confirmed it was suspending operations “for the time being” and despite a series of “cost cutting measures”, including redundancies, it is “unable to continue normal operations”. “This means that we will be pausing the delivery of our live online services that have helped around 1,800 people by providing over 10,000 appointments since lockdown began in March 2020,” the statement added.

  • South Korea's president said Trump 'beat around the bush' on North Korea's nukes and his efforts 'failed'

    Trump met with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization several times, but North Korea retains its nuclear arsenal and the talks were unsuccessful overall.

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • NASCAR pulling Jennifer Jo Cobb from Talladega might not be sexism, but it is confusing

    A 62-year-old crashed out of the Daytona 500 three laps in, but NASCAR won’t allow Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to race at Talladega? The inside story of how this situation became so messy.

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 53 people missing after Indonesian navy submarine 'sinks into 700-meter-deep trench'

    Fears were growing for the lives of 53 people on Wednesday after Indonesia’s defence ministry found oil floating in the sea above a deep-sea trench where a Navy submarine has vanished. The submarine is thought to have sunk into a trough 700 meters (2,300 feet) deep while conducting a torpedo drill, according to local reports. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the hunt, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali when contact was lost. "[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep," First Admiral Julius Widjojono said. Singapore and Australia, who have submarine rescue vessels, have also been asked for assistance. The vessel had been cleared to dive as part of a training exercise before it failed to report back. A total of 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners are thought to be onboard.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • 'The last responders:' U.S. mass shootings take toll on coroners' offices

    After a gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center last week - the city's third mass shooting this year - the chief deputy coroner spoke of the toll the deaths had taken on her coworkers. "It is a very difficult job," said Alfarena McGinty of the Marion County Coroner's Office. John Fudenberg knows such strain all too well.