What's the graduation rate in your school district?
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Education has released graduation rates for the most recent complete school year.
The state's graduation rate, 81.1%, is the second highest-level ever, behind the 2019-2020 rate, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.
“Michigan’s graduation rate increased for the second year in a row and is approaching an all-time high. These numbers reflect the work we’ve been doing to make sure every child gets a quality education that sets them up for future success,” Whitmer said.
Graduation rates for every Michigan high school can be found online at MISchoolData.org.
Here are the 2022-23 graduation rates for Greater Lansing school districts, in alphabetical order:
Ashley: 68%
Bath: 95%
Bellevue: 91%
Charlotte: 88%
Dansville: 91%
DeWitt: 96%
East Lansing: 89%
Eaton Rapids: 79%
Fowler: 93%
Fulton: 84%
Grand Ledge: 93%
Haslett: 92%
Holt: 81%
Ionia: 78%
Laingsburg: 95%
Lansing: 76%
Maple Valley: 80%
Mason: 89%
Okemos: 92%
Olivet: 84%
Perry: 91%
Pewamo-Westphalia: 97%
Potterville: 84%
St. Johns: 92%
Stockbridge: 86%
Waverly: 89%
Webberville: 77%
Williamston: 94%
This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What's the graduation rate in your school district?