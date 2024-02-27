LANSING — The Michigan Department of Education has released graduation rates for the most recent complete school year.

The state's graduation rate, 81.1%, is the second highest-level ever, behind the 2019-2020 rate, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

“Michigan’s graduation rate increased for the second year in a row and is approaching an all-time high. These numbers reflect the work we’ve been doing to make sure every child gets a quality education that sets them up for future success,” Whitmer said.

Graduation rates for every Michigan high school can be found online at MISchoolData.org.

Here are the 2022-23 graduation rates for Greater Lansing school districts, in alphabetical order:

Ashley: 68%

Bath: 95%

Bellevue: 91%

Charlotte: 88%

Dansville: 91%

DeWitt: 96%

East Lansing: 89%

Eaton Rapids: 79%

Fowler: 93%

Fulton: 84%

Grand Ledge: 93%

Haslett: 92%

Holt: 81%

Ionia: 78%

Laingsburg: 95%

Lansing: 76%

Maple Valley: 80%

Mason: 89%

Okemos: 92%

Olivet: 84%

Perry: 91%

Pewamo-Westphalia: 97%

Potterville: 84%

St. Johns: 92%

Stockbridge: 86%

Waverly: 89%

Webberville: 77%

Williamston: 94%

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What's the graduation rate in your school district?