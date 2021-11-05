What's happened so far at COP26?
Karen Florini from Climate Central breaks down the latest from day 4 at COP26 from Glasgow, Scotland.
Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night
The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.
The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.
“F--- off and die.”
The judge’s comments suggest she’s likely to rule against the former president’s effort to stop the National Archives from furnishing the records to Congress.
The winning Republican in this week’s congressional primary in South Florida is a convicted felon who did not go through the state’s process to restore his civil rights after his imprisonment, interviews and records show. That step is required under Florida law for a candidate to hold political office.
Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v
"STOP trying to make a mountain of paperwork and hoops to jump through so people can access basic things," AOC wrote on Instagram.
A former executive at the hospital reportedly owns a $2 million condo in Chicago's Trump Tower and bragged to friends about vaccinating Eric Trump.
A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan's Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President Tsai Ing-wen's term ends. National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong did not say how he knew that such a move had been debated or why it would not happen during the next few years. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.
Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem contradicted her own labor secretary Thursday about a meeting last year in her office, saying it didn't include any discussion about how her daughter could still win a real estate appraiser license after a state agency moved to deny it. The Republican governor answered questions from South Dakota reporters on the episode for the first time Thursday, more than a month after The Associated Press first reported on it. While a Republican-dominated legislative committee and state government ethics board have looked into the matter, she called AP's reporting on the meeting “twisted” and “manipulated.”
REUTERSThe primary researcher on the so-called Steele dossier—a 2016 compilation of raw intelligence into potential coordination between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian government officials to help him win the election—was arrested Thursday by federal agents.An indictment charges Igor Y. Danchenko with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. He was taken into custody by the FBI as part of a special counsel inquiry overseen by Trump appointee John H. Durham, who wa
(Bloomberg) -- A second key lawmaker expressed openness to restoring the federal deduction on state and local taxes only for Americans earning less than $400,000, suggesting Senate Democrats are coalescing around the idea rather than providing the tax break in a broader way that would benefit the very rich.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former May
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, engaged in by-now-familiar recriminations on Thursday, clashing — as they have before — on the origins of the coronavirus.
More details emerge on plans to build an entertainment complex at the Lake.
Democratic strategist says woke "lunacy" is turning off the party's voters
Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.