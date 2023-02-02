What's happening in the Alex Murdaugh trial? Snapchat video, testimony, witnesses, more

Evidence and testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double-homicide trial have come in abundance this week. Including video from Paul Murdaugh's phone.

Wednesday's testimony focused about the events that unfolded at the Murdaugh's estate in Colleton County, South Carolina, in June 2021 the night Maggie and her son, Paul, were shot and killed. Testimony from family friends and colleagues where in focus on Wednesday into Thursday from the more than 250 person potential witness list that was read at the beginning of the trial.

Here are some of the highlights from the second week of the Murdaugh trial in Walterboro, S.C.

Rogan Gibson's testimony of Paul Murdaugh Snapchat video

Paul's best friend, Rogan Gibson, took the stand on Wednesday and testified that he was "100 percent sure" that the voices in a video found on Paul's cell phone belonged to Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh on the night of the killings.

"Did you recognize the voices of your 'second family', Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh?" asked Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor for the S.C. Attorney General's Office. Gibson responded, "I'm positive."

This video evidence puts Murdaugh in a place he says he never was, at a time he said he wasn't present, on the night of the murders.

Where is the Murdaugh's home?

Testimony from Day eight of the Alex Murdaugh trial focused around events that unfolded at the Murdaugh's estate at 4147 Moselle Road in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh shot in an alleged botched suicide-for-hire plot

Three short months after Paul and Maggie were found dead at the house, Alex Murdaugh was bleeding on the side of the road after being shot at. But according to South Carolina state police at the time, it wasn't an attempt at murder but an alleged botched suicide-for-hire.

Murdaugh tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his surviving son, Buster, would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said in September 2021.

Witness list in Murdaugh trial: Chris Wilson, Burste Murdaugh, Randolph Murdaugh, more

A list of 254 potential witnesses that may be called to testify during the Murdaugh trial came to light in week 1.

The witness list includes:

Curtis Edward Smith

Russell Laffitte

several Laffitte family members

employees at PMPED

Buster Murdaugh

Randolph Randy Murdaugh IV

Alex's mother's caregiver, Michelle "Shelley" Smith,

Murdaugh family housekeeper Barbara Ann Mixon,

Murdaugh family friends Nathan Tuten, Nolan Tuten, and Rogan Gibson,

Gloria Satterfield family members Eric Harriott and Scott Harriott (her brothers)

Alex and Maggie's friend and the HC Fire Chief Greg Cook

Eric Bland

Bamber attorney Chris Wilson

PMPED attorneys Lee Cope, John E. Parker, Ronnie Crosby, Mark Ball and Daniel Henderson

Hampton accountant Alice Hazel

Where can I watch the Murdaugh trial live?

Watch what is unfolding in the Colleton County Courthouse this week here.

