What's happening at Doral Arrowwood? What developers propose for the Rye Brook site

RYE BROOK — A 220-room hotel, residences, ballroom/conference space, a wellness spa and medical building are part of a conceptual proposal for the former Doral-Arrowwood resort property.

The property has been vacant since 2020's closing of a hotel-conference center. It used to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the village, and structures have since deteriorated, officials said.

A formal application is expected to be filed soon with the village for what the conceptual renderings showed as an Adirondack-style redevelopment at 975 Anderson Hill Road on dozens of acres near Connecticut’s border.

The village Board of Trustees and several members of the homeowners association of the 138-home Doral Greens neighborhood, which is next to the redevelopment site, sounded positive about developer Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation’s conceptual ideas, which were presented to the trustees in December.

“We’re very excited to share with you something that we think will raise the bar significantly and really put this project and Rye Brook at the forefront of a lot of people’s thoughts and minds, and providing recreation, providing ballrooms, providing venues for celebrations — weddings, bar mitzvahs and the like,” Charles S. Cohen, the development firm’s president and chief executive officer, told village trustees.

The former Doral Arrowwood in Rye Brook, as photographed in April, 2020. (Credit: John Meore/The Journal News)

The site would also be a place "for people to come and feel good about themselves and to find a way to lead lives that are more productive and also more healthy.”

Cohen said the idea is for "a transportive experience, so folks from the immediate area — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — don’t have to drive three, four hours to go to another state and to another city.

"We want them to be here.”

The Doral Arrowwood Hotel and Conference Center closed four years ago. (Credit: David Propper/The Journal News)

The developer and homeowners association have been working on an agreement over what happens to a portion of land — a former nine-hole golf course — that meanders through the neighborhood.

December's presentation indicated it would become walking trails and open space, which would call for restoring natural flowering, shrubbery and preserving many trees.

“Conceptually, we like the plans that were shown to the village of Rye Book,” said David Rozow, homeowners association president, adding: “We are just going through the details of what that former golf course is going to look like.”

Several neighbors who spoke at December’s presentation expressed support for the project, because it would remove the deteriorating building that once included the nearly 400-room Doral Arrowwood hotel and conference center. Its property management company ran short of money to run it, closing it four years ago. The hotel had opened in 1983 and included restaurants, the golf course, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor pools.

What are the next steps for Doral Arrowwood?

Plans for the next several months include exterior demolition; a precise start day wasn’t given. Interior demolition has been under way, Cohen told the village trustees.

“Our client and development team have been working diligently to pull a complete application together. We expect to file imminently," said David Steinmetz, lawyer for the developer.

The conceptual sketch plan includes:

A building that could include 115 residential units — no decision has been made yet as to whether they would be rental, for sale, or a mix.

A 220-room hotel with amenities

The 1,300 or so existing parking spaces would remain, with some amount of underground parking added.

The facility would have three restaurants.

A lawn area for private events

Swimming pool or pools

Tennis courts

A lake house would be built for activities such as yoga and wellness.

The Adirondack look and interior space would provide a sense of comfort, said Cohen, who described it as akin to a ski lodge’s feel.

The lodge's lobby would have floor-to-ceiling windows, according to documents describing the concept.

"The first thing that captures visitor's attention is the use of natural materials and colors." The documents say. "Stone veneer locally sourced from nearby quarries form the sturdy base, grounding the building to the earth. Ascending from the stone base, the structure evolves into a composition of warm wood paneling, glass, shingle with copper accent and slate roof."

A conceptual rendering from the sketch plan for the former Doral Arrowwood property in Rye Brook. A formal application is expected to be filed soon.

Steinmetz told the trustees the next steps are to file a rezoning petition, a site plan and architectural plans. The developer would also submit documents for the environmental review known as SEQRA.

“We’re basically ready to go,” he told village officials, adding: “We’re anxious to get your sense and your feedback.”

While saying village boards' review process for a formal proposal would take time, several trustees sounded positive about what they saw.

Rye Brook lost not only the Doral Arrowwood in 2020 but also the Westchester Hilton, which had the county's largest ballroom. Combined, the properties had contributed as much as $700,000 a year in taxes to the village, Village Administrator Christopher Bradbury said.

“We’ve been certainly been missing our hotels," Mayor Jason Klein said. "We are glad to see a proposal that has a hotel component to it.”

Klein told the developer the village requires 10% of a housing development be affordable units.

In Westchester County, affordable rents can be typically restricted to households at 40%, 60% and 80% of county median income.

Michael McKinney covers growth and development in Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News/lohud.com and USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rye Brook development: Doral Arrowwood plans restaurants, housing, spa