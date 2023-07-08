What's happening in Guatemala? How a small country's elections could have a big impact on the US

Bernardo Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist, anti-corruption campaigner and son of former President Juan Jose Arevalo, defied the doubters grabbing a top spot in the first round of Guatemala's presidential election last month.

He came in second behind former first lady Sandra Torres, with just under 12% of the vote, a result that experts say amounts to crushing it in a race where no candidate won more than 16% of votes.

Arevalo did so partly because several more popular candidates – both right and left wing – who represented a challenge to the status quo were barred from running on various alleged technicalities. And partly because, with nearly a quarter of all ballots left blank, his left-of-center Seed Movement party likely benefited from public discontent with the other candidates.

Now, election deniers are casting ill-founded doubt over the results. Even the U.S. government has warned over possible efforts to interfere with Guatemala's presidential election results. What's more, the election in the small Central American nation of almost 17 million could have a decisive impact in a region so closely tied to the United States and key to securing the southern border.

The Biden administration might be in for a little déjà vu.

After all, they've already had to contend with a migrant surge triggered by the fallout of the presidential elections in neighboring Nicaragua – when President Daniel Ortega locked up dozens of political opponents ahead of his country's presidential elections in 2021.

Ever since, Nicaraguans have been flocking to the United States at historic levels. U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered Nicaraguan migrants nearly 165,000 times in fiscal year 2022.

Here's the skinny.

Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen at the Electoral Process Operations Center in Guatemala City on July 4, 2023.

What is Bernardo Arevalo's appeal?

Arevalo appeared to strike a chord with young voters by being sincere and sticking to his academic roots, even if it wasn't these qualities that ultimately catapulted him to the second round.

"He's the least populous guy you can imagine. His interviews all feature explanations with like six bullet points in them. There aren't any slogans. He's almost painfully devoid of slogans and other messaging. There's no TikTok videos," said Will Freeman, a Latin America fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank. (Conservative businessman Carlos Pineda, one of the presidential hopefuls who was excluded from the vote for alleged violations of electoral law, had used the video-sharing app to become an early front-runner.)

Why is Guatemala's vote count delayed?

Independent election monitors said there were few signs of wrong-doing in the June 25 vote.

Guatemala's top court nevertheless agreed to freeze formal certification of the first-round results following allegations of counting irregularities from 10 of the 29 parties that fielded candidates. Torres' right-of-center National Hope Unity party was among those who challenged the count.

Freeman said the intervention was likely a delaying tactic by Guatemala's "establishment factions" aimed at casting doubt on the integrity of the vote. He said that these factions, "who have controlled Guatemala's politics for a long time," are "buying themselves a little bit of time" to coordinate in the event that Arevalo, who has vowed sweeping anti-corruption reforms, emerges victorious in the second round, a serious possibility.

Arevalo has said he fears "criminal political groups" could be attempting to block him from the presidency.

"The cries of fraud echo those in the United States after President Biden’s 2020 victory, although, with the entire judicial system on their side, Guatemala’s election deniers stand a better chance of pulling it off," wrote Anita Isaacs, Rachel A. Schwartz and Alvaro Montenegro, all experts on Guatemala, in an essay in the New York Times on Thursday.

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, speaks in Guatemala City on July 6, 2023.

What happens now in Guatemala vote? Will there be a second round?

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered a review of any precincts with contested vote tallies.

It has given itself five days to compare these tallies with the preliminary first-round results, meaning it should come to a conclusion late this week or early next, although it has not ruled out a total ballot-by-ballot recount.

As of July 7, the Associated Press reported that a second look at precinct tally sheets appear to have upheld the original vote totals.

Lucas Perello, a professor at Marist College who studies political parties and democracy in Latin America, said that despite the certification delay he expected the two top vote getters from the first round to eventually move forward to compete in a second-round vote, currently scheduled to take place on August 20.

"Guatemala is either going to get continuity," he said, referring to Torres, 67, a veteran political operator who has faced corruption allegations and is hoping to become Guatemala's first female leader on her third run for president. "Or it's going to get change under Arevalo," whose father was president before his successor was overthrown in a CIA-backed coup in 1954 that set the stage for a civil war and decades of endemic corruption.

What does the vote mean for emigration flows, U.S. border policy?

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that if the first-round results were undermined it would represent "a grave threat to democracy with far reaching implications."

It may have a much more specific impact.

More than 220,000 Guatemalans crossed into the U.S. via the Mexico border in 2022, according to Border Patrol figures. In June the U.S. and Guatemala announced a pilot program intended to "manage the historic irregular migration challenge impacting both countries."

The move was part of the Biden administration's push to restrict migration and asylum seekers.

Title 42's end: Biden leaned on Guatemala for help. Now, they're calling up Republicans

Eric Olson, director of policy at the Seattle International Foundation, an organization that works to strengthen the rule of law in Central America, said in a recent panel appearance that Guatemala, like other Central American nations, lacks institutional "guard rails" and "mechanisms to fight corruption" and that this "robs" people of their future. "If you don't believe in a future in your country, what alternative do you have? You head North."

He said Arevalo's better-than-expected first-round performance could also be explained by his popularity among young voters. "There are a lot of young people in that country who are disgusted by the oligarchs and the old-guard playing dirty political (tricks)." He said Arevalo's initial success in the first round, though not necessarily indicative of what will come next, was a reminder that "we can't just give into authoritarian tendencies."

Freeman, of the Council on Foreign Relations, said that if the certification delay leads to "maneuvering to install a pro-establishment" president, for many Guatemalans the "last spark of hope will be extinguished and migration will probably go up." He added: "If Arevalo is elected I'm not sure there's any guarantee it will go down."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What the Guatemala presidential election results mean for US border