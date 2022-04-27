What's happening with Jeff Pastor's federal corruption case? He's in court Wednesday.

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor who faces federal corruption charges is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, where decisions are expected to be made about how the case will proceed.

Pastor, who was a councilmember from 2018 until his arrest in November of 2020, is facing charges of bribery, money laundering, attempted extortion and conspiracy in a pay-to-play scheme.

His case is set to go to trial in September, but his attorney, Ben Dusing, was suspended in February from practice after he was accused of making threats against two other attorneys as well as using amphetamines while representing a client.

Ben Dusing speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Fort Wright, Ky. Dusing law license has been temporarily suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Dusing is currently representing former Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Pastor.

So now what? That's what U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland wants to know.

Pastor could get a new lawyer, seek to have a public defender appointed or represent himself.

He has previously said he would not cut a plea deal.

Prosecutors have already said they are ready to proceed with Pastor's case and the case against another former councilman, P.G. Sittenfeld, who is facing separate federal corruption charges. Sittenfeld's trial is scheduled to begin June 20.

Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld looks on during at a City Council Budget and Finance meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at City Hall in downtown Cincinnati.

Federal prosecutors accuse Pastor, who was arrested while on council, of leading what authorities describe as a brazen bribery scheme involving payoffs for help with city development projects.

They allege Pastor, a Republican who joined council in January 2018, began soliciting money from developers within months of taking office and, in some instances, accepted bags of cash in return for his vote or other favorable treatment.

A friend of Pastor’s, Tyran Marshall, also faces federal charges and is described by prosecutors as "a middleman" who arranged for some payments and set up a charitable nonprofit through which Pastor funneled bribes.

Prosecutors say undercover FBI agents posing as developers used electronic surveillance and at least two whistleblowers to unravel the pay-to-play scheme, which included a trip to Miami with a developer and solicitations by Pastor for cash, investment opportunities and jobs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jeff Pastor, former city councilman, expected in court Wednesday