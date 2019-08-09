What's in the candidates' tax returns?

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of wealthy fundraisers in June that he didn’t want to “demonize” wealth. Less than a month later, he released tax returns that showed he had plenty of it. Biden and his wife, Jill, made a total of $15.6 million in 2017 and 2018.

The Bidens earned less than $400,000 a year during the eight years of the Obama administration, and even less when Biden was a senator. (His salary as vice president was $230,700. Jill Biden, an English professor, made an average of $83,000 a year.) Their new wealth came from book sales and speaking fees, giving Biden the highest income of the 14 candidates who have released their tax returns.

Biden reminds voters on the campaign trail that he was often the poorest senator. He’s called himself “Middle Class Joe” and is known for his frequent Amtrak commutes from Washington to Wilmington, Del. Biden’s six-figure salaries as a senator and vice president placed him above the median household income, but he was never seen as rich. Now he’s in the top 1 percent of households.

Biden’s 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” was an instant bestseller. In 2017 and 2018, he earned about $13.3 million in book royalties. A financial disclosure form released by the Biden campaign shows that he also made $4.2 million for 49 speaking appearances between November 2017 and May 2019. Jill Biden received $700,000 in speaking fees for 18 events in 2018.

Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have focused their campaigns on income inequality, appealing to middle-class voters who feel left behind while corporate profits soar. His closest rivals for the nomination, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have both railed against wealthy people and corporations they say aren’t paying their fair share in taxes. Both senators saw their incomes cross $1 million in recent years.

The candidates’ tax returns and financial disclosures offer a rare glimpse into their wealth and provide a reminder that most politicians are much wealthier than their constituents. Some, like Biden and Sanders, became wealthy while in office, while others are elected with substantial wealth. Several candidates have made substantial amounts from books published during or after their time in office.

Bernie Sanders and wife Jane salute the crowd at a campaign event in Pasadena, Calif., in May. (Photo: Damian Dovarganes/AP) More

Sanders and his wife, Jane, reported an income of $240,610 in 2015. That isn’t substantially more than his Senate salary of $174,000. Sanders capitalized on his status as a presidential candidate with his 2016 campaign book, “Our Revolution.” His profits from the book sent the couple’s income above $1 million in 2016 and 2017. The revenue stream continued into 2018, when his tax return showed income of $391,000 from Macmillan Publishers.

Sanders’s star status was so powerful that he even earned a small amount of royalties from his long-forgotten 1987 folk album, “We Shall Overcome,” which resurfaced during the 2016 campaign.

Sanders’s income from book royalties also pushed him into the top 1 percent. The proud democratic socialist from Vermont was ridiculed as a hypocrite earlier this year when it was disclosed that he was a millionaire. But the charge doesn’t stand up to scrutiny; if anything, his economic plan, if enacted, would be to his own detriment.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” Sanders told the New York Times in April. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

Sanders only released one year of his tax returns during the 2016 primary. He joined other Democratic candidates this year in releasing them as a point of contrast to President Trump, who broke with decades of tradition by refusing to make the documents public before and after he was elected. Forbes and Bloomberg have estimated that Trump’s net worth is around $3 billion in 2019. His past income, losses and charitable donations are impossible to know for certain without his tax returns.