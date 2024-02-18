What's inside FLORIDA TODAY | From the Editor

One morning this week as I ran along Rockledge Drive, awed by the dawning orange-pink sky as it reflected off the Indian River, something struck me.

Everyone I passed by — other runners (all faster than me), dog walkers, men with fishing poles — offered a cheery “Good morning.” None of us knew each other, but there we were, up early, seeing this beautiful light show in the sky, and feeling a genuine sense of shared humanity and goodwill. Or at least, we felt enough to take a few extra seconds and breaths to wish each other well.

By and large, I thought as I ran, we’re all trying to be good people and do good by each other.

Sometimes that’s too easy to forget. That’s why I never want to pass up an opportunity to share when, in response to something we wrote, you did something good for our community. One of our editors, Britt Kennerly, wrote a story a week ago about a clothing drive, “Dress for Success,” to benefit the Women’s Center of Brevard and organized in partnership with the Brevard chapter of The Links, Incorporated, one of the nation's oldest and largest service organizations. The clothing drive was held last Saturday.

Here’s an email Britt and I received from Heather Profit of the Women’s Center: “I wanted to reach out to personally thank you for the generous and clearly communicated article … To say that your article had an impact on this event is a profound understatement.

Volunteers at the "Dress for Success" Clothing Drive that was held in partnership with The Links, Incorporated, and The Women's Center of Brevard.

"Our total tally for this Saturday’s event was 3,542 individual high-end clothes, shoes, bags and accessories, as well as 24 bags of jewelry. Historically, we’ve averaged about ¼ of that total.”

“On top of our very active Links community donors, we had several men who read your article and brought their deceased wife’s clothing to donate to our victims & survivors. Again, a truly profound community impact.”

Now for what you shouldn’t miss in Sunday’s FLORIDA TODAY:

— Space reporter Rick Neale attended the SpaceCom at the Orange County Convention Center earlier this month, and he came back to Brevard with a notebook brimming with story ideas. Today's cover story takes a deeper look at the giant Blue Origin rocket factory on Merritt Island. This year promise to be a milestone year for them.

Launch Calendar: Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

— Food & Dining reporter Suzy Leonard (who now gets to enjoy retirement) was part of a USA TODAY Network effort to highlight the best restaurants across the nation. One is right here in Brevard. Read more on our Style cover and in multiple stories about how this all came together.

Best restaurants: What's the best restaurant near you? Check out USA TODAY's 2024 Restaurants of the Year.

— Government reporter Tyler Vazquez and Business Editor Dave Berman tell you about a proposal to enact term limits for our county’s constitutional officers such as the clerk of courts, sheriff and tax collector.

— Are you craving Girl Scout cookies but no one came by selling? Reporter Michelle Spitzer tells you how to find those cookies (my house has already finished off three boxes).

Finally, check out Tim Shortt’s stunning photo as our Photo of the Week (you can practically hear the music) and so much more.

Thanks for reading us and supporting local journalism.

Executive Editor Mara Bellaby can be reached at mbellaby@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Blue Origin rocket factory and Best restaurants | From the Editor